Christian Pulisic's Trump Dance Was A Shot of USA Adrenaline, Even If Sports Media Hated It

On Monday night, Team USA soccer star Christian Pulisic broke into the electric "Trump dance" after scoring against Jamaica in a CONCACAF Nations League match.

Pulisic's goal put the USA up 1-0.

Nowhere is the culture best reflected than through sports. Christian Pulisic's Trump dance was a shot of adrenaline for Americans, even if the TNT broadcast tried to avoid giving Trump a spotlight.

While the legacy media refuses to celebrate the election alongside Americans, there's no question that President-elect Donald Trump's popularity continues to kick the media's a**.

Since the election, athletes have been doing victory laps for Trump.

The "Trump Dance" has been the talk of sports for the last two weeks. On Monday Night Football, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud also broke into the "Trump Dance."

Democrats' projections that all hell could break loose if Trump won over Kamala Harris have played out as accurately as an Ann Selzer poll.

Week 11 in the NFL was headlined by players celebrating touchdowns and wins with the Trump dance, which some networks did their utmost to cut away from.

After a fair and decisive election, one would expect the media to have a more positive attitude about it.

As OutKick founder Clay Travis put it, America is so f***** back. Trump, baby, Trump!

Americans are celebrating Trump's win, with USA's athletes among the most on fire for Trump's second term. The anti-Trump crowd pushes to keep the spotlight away from these pro-Trump athletes, which looks, sounds and smells of censorship.

The media can't handle the heat.

