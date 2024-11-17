Raiders Shut Down Brock Bowers Interview After Trump Dance Question

You know how in politics they say the cover-up is always worse than crime? We're seeing that Sunday with the NFL's reaction to the Trump Dance, particularly in the case of the Las Vegas Raiders and Brock Bowers.

Bowers is a rookie tight end, who had an historic day in that he caught 13 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. And those 13 catches are the most by a rookie tight end since at least 1960, according to the Raiders.

And after his touchdown, Bowers celebrated by doing the Trump Dance as his celebration.

The Cover-up Of Bowers Dance

And that's when the cover-ups began.

Firstly, the Raiders obviously tweeted the celebration. Good on them. It was on the broadcast and, frankly, was one of the few high points for the team during the game.

But then CBS, who broadcast the game and the celebration live, cut the Bowers dance from its social media feed in showing the very play in which Bowers did the dance.

Not a good look.

Then things got more sketchy.

Afterward, Bowers was talking to a couple of reporters. And after a few minutes of strictly football questions, Safid Deen of USA Today got to what was on a lot of people's mind.

Bowers Addresses Trump Dance

Deen at this point was alone with Bowers inside the Raiders locker room and he asked about the Trump Dance. And he got a solid answer.

It's called journalism.

"I've seen everyone do it," Bowers told Deen. "I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool."

It’s a fair answer to a good question.

But before Deen was able to ask a follow-up, a Raiders public relations person ended the availability.

This on its own is a little eyebrow-raising but maybe understandable. Because NFL PR people often end availabilities before reporters want or get out their full array of questions.

Raiders End Brock Bowers Interview

But the fact it wasn't in any way a controversial line of questioning and actually is considered a fun line of questioning, the questioning should have been allowed to continue.

And now the weird part: The Raiders didn't put any sign of Bowers or his interview among the set of postgame availabilities they posted on Youtube. The interview is also not on team's website.

The Bowers transcript sent by the Dolphins include only three questions and answers – none about the Trump Dance.

And that all together does raise eyebrows.

Deen wanted to ask a follow-up. But he was prevented. Were the Raiders afraid of what Bowers might say?

Might he say something absolutely reprehensible, such as he likes President-elect Trump? You know, like Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew and defensive end Maxx Crosby?

Is There A Dislike For Guy Behind Dance?

The fact of the matter is half the country loves the new football dance craze. It replaced guys standing on their heads and that's quite a feat.

But for some reason, it makes some folks in media (and apparently media relations) uncomfortable.

Because the same reporters who post about the Griddy or other celebrations, don't post about the Trump Dance. Because some social media feeds that love football celebrations – some of them including players grabbing their crotches – want nothing to do with the Trump Dance.

It makes one believe there's maybe a reason for this disdain. It makes one wonder if these people have a strong dislike for the guy these players are imitating.