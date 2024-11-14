Nick Bosa Confirms He Did The Trump Dance Which Is Sweeping Football Celebrations

The most important question that has been concurrently riddling the sports and political world for days was finally answered on Wednesday when San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa confirmed, yes, he was doing a Trump Dance in celebration of a sack days earlier.

"I think you know the answer to that question," Bosa told the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday. "All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn't even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun."

Bosa And Teammates Did Trump Dance

Bosa's teammates didn't just remind him to do it. They joined in.

Fellow edge rusher Leonard Floyd and defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu danced right alongside Bosa. And linebacker Fred Warner seemed to join in, although his version somewhat resembled a salsa dance, so he has work to do.

"Yeah, I just walked up on it," Warner told the Chronicle. "I was just like, ‘Alright, cool, this looks like something fun to do’ and joined in."

And while that makes Bosa the Trump Administration's unofficial Secretary of Dance and his participating teammates his deputies, it doesn't mean they're unique.

Because apparently, that cooky dance Trump did at his hundreds of campaign rallies during his 2020 and 2024 campaigns has caught on.

It's freakin' everywhere on football fields now.

Trump Dance From Colleges To The NFL

So we saw it from Drake University wide receiver Trey Radocha.

We saw it from West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol, who is an ardent Trump supporter.

We saw it from Northern Illinois University's Tristen Tewes after he scored a touchdown.

We saw it from University of Texas defensive back Michael Taaffee in a blowout win over Florida.

East Carolina quarterback Katin Houser also put his moves on the field, and he might have been among the first to do it – in a victory over Florida Atlantic two days after the election.

And it should be said that the President-elect has noticed his dance has kind of caught on.

Trump Recognizes Those Honoring Him

We know this because the leader of the free world is posting about football players imitating his dance to his 94 million followers on X. Yeah, think about what a crazy world we live in.

Also, think about this:

All these people doing this dance on the football field? Young.

The college kids are in their teens or early 20s. Bosa is only 27 years old. And they're imitating moves Trump did at his rallies, so they were obviously paying attention.

These guys belong to a generation the media told us Trump didn't connect with. And yet, exit polls said that Trump picked up 49 percent of the votes of men 19-29 while Kamala Harris picked up 47 percent. And those numbers are from NBC.

Trump won men overall, 55-42.

As Bosa said after the election, "Clearly the nation spoke."

And now football nation is dancing to celebrate.