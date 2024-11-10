Nick Bosa May Have Shown Us A Celebratory Donald Trump Dance

Let's admit that we do not know for a 100% fact whether Nick Bosa celebrated Donald Trump's election by unveiling a sack dance that looks eerily similar to the President-elect's dance.

You know the dance. The one Trump did at his myriad campaign rallies while he was running for president.

Trump Dances To YMCA

That looks familiar, right?

Yes, play that to YMCA and it should be trademarked.

Except people around the country have picked up on Trump's moves and are doing it, too. They're copying Trump because he won the presidential election by an electoral college landslide, picking up 312 electoral votes.

He also won the popular vote.

And he won the hearts and minds of a lot of folks around the country – including Bosa, the San Francisco 49ers starting defensive end.

Bosa Support For Trump Is Certain

We know this because Bosa made it clear before the election he was endorsing Trump. He donned a Trump hat with gold lettering inscribed with Make America Great Again on it and crashed an NBC postgame interview the final weekend in October.

And the move cost Bosa an $11,255 fine from the NFL.

(It'll be fine, Bosa makes $34 million per season on an annual average basis plus some patriots started a GoFundMe page to pay the fine on his behalf).

So, sanctioned by the NFL, Bosa tucked tail and is never going to show support for Trump again.

NOT.

Bosa Dance: You Decide

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bosa sacked quarterback Baker Mayfield for a 10-yard loss.

And then he celebrated with what really, really, really resembled a Trump dance.

OutKick cannot confirm the celebration dance by Bosa was an ode to Trump's YMCA dance.

Bosa spoke with reporters after the game, but he was not asked if that was indeed a Trump dance. Amazingly, he also wasn't asked about the NFL's MAGA hat fine, despite the postgame press conference being the first time he spoke to the media since the fine was levied on Saturday.

Bosa was asked about the status of his hip injury, which people around the entire Earth could not give a rip about.

We'd estimate about 74 million Trump voters, however, would like to know if Bosa continued to make himself something a cultural icon following his hat moment with this dance.

Here's another look:

Part Of Dance That's Meaningful

Anyway, we're going to go on the premise this had something to do with the election because Bosa has not done a dance like this before.

The timing is too coincidental.

And here's the huge part: Bosa didn't dance alone.

He was joined by defensive end Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu. Both of them did what looked like their version of the Trump dance, too.

And here's the unfortunate part for liberals:

Floyd and Okuayinonu are black.

So if they knew Bosa was doing a Trump dance, and joined, they obviously are also Trump supporters.

Teammates Support Bosa, Maybe Trump

And even if Bosa's dance was just a reasonable facsimile of the Trump dance but not meant as an actual Trump dance, the two black men still joined their white teammate in that celebration.

And that defeats the narrative from leftists claiming Nick Bosa is a racist Trump supporter.

Obviously, that's not how his defensive line mates see it.