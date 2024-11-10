GoFundMe Page Started To Pay Nick Bosa Fine For Wearing MAGA Hat

MAGA patriots have not been accepting losses under any circumstances in recent days and that now applies to Nick Bosa, who seemingly is out $11,255 after being fined by the NFL for his support of President-elect Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

A GoFundMe page has been started to pay Bosa's fine for violating the NFL uniform and equipment rules by wearing a cap that contained the unapproved Make America Great Again slogan.

GoFundMe Page Starts Small

The fund has modest beginnings. But the prediction here is it will reach the goal of $11,255, which is exactly the fine amount levied by the NFL against Bosa.

The NFL fined Bosa on Saturday for donning a cap with Make America Great Again in gold inscription and then crashing a post-game national television interview on NBC after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27.

The NFL has rules against teams, or club owners paying fines for others. But it can really do nothing about an independent GoFundMe account sending Bosa a check – one he'd probably donate, by the way.

The fine was predicted to stir some feelings among conservatives nationally.

And, yes, it did.

Immediately after the fine was known, both sides of the political spectrum actually began to chime in with opinions on social media.

Nick Bosa Doesn't Need The Money

And then one side put money where its mouth is.

"Nick Bosa showed on national TV that his country meant more than any potential backlash he could receive," Trent Staggs, the Mayor of Riverton, Utah and a Bosa GoFundMe supporter, told OutKick on Saturday.

"We've seen woke culture spread through pro sports for years. We've seen the anti-police rhetoric, especially in the NFL, and despite all that Bosa took a stand."

And, yes, donating money to a multi-millionaire seems unwise because, clearly, Bosa doesn't need the money. He is the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL, having signed a $170 million contract that averages $34 million in annual average salary.

But this isn't about Bosa's ability to pay.

It's About Bosa's Stand

"I know he doesn't need the money, but many are willing to pitch in or donate to his foundation because we're grateful that with celebrity culture overwhelmingly supporting Kamala, he had middle America's back," Staggs said.

So funding the Bosa page is, for some, about making a statement that isn't really about money.

It should be said that the GoFundMe goal could pretty much be wiped away by one donor who happens to be the richest man on the planet.

Elon Musk, whom Forbes estimates is worth approximately $304 billion, is apparently a Bosa fan now.

And now some facts about this fine:

Bosa Fine Seems To Be Unique

The NFL has levied 237 fines through nine weeks of play.

Bosa's is the first fine to be publicly known that the NFL has levied for violation of the NFL uniform and equipment rules because a hat contained a personal or unapproved message.

The NFL said on Saturday, via sources, that Bosa violated Rule 5, Section 4, Article 9 of the rulebook which states, "throughout the period on gameday that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the league office."

Kap T-Shirts Not Known To Be Fined

This, of course, says nothing to the multiple times players wore T-shirts in warmups or during postgame interviews conveying their support for Colin Kaepernick years ago.

None of them were reported to be fined – and, surely, if they had been fined it would have been reported and editorialized about in various media.

The NFL also years ago was proud of making the point that no player who kneeled in protest during the national anthem or wore BLM T-shirts pregame, postgame and during interviews were ever fined.

That T-shirt was apparently approved by the league office.