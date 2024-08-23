President Trump Hangs With Raiders Gardner Minshew, Alex Bachman And Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders may not have the most promising season ahead of them — at least not if you ask one of their young fans — but a few Raiders seemed to be in a great mood while pressing the flesh with former president Donald Trump.

The former president was in Nevada on Friday ahead of what is expected to be a pretty important rally in Arizona, after news broke that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is suspending his presidential campaign, which came with an endorsement from the Independent candidate.

While in the Silver State, Trump took some time to take photos with Raiders QB Gardner Minshew, receiver Alex Bachman, and defensive end Maxx Crosby.

First of all, this just lends credence to the argument that Gardner Minshew would be a fun dude to have some beers with.

Second of all, it's awesome to see athletes who don't feel compelled to kneel to the woke mob and only take photos with politicians if they have a "D" behind their name, and people were loving it.

And if you needed anything else to let you know how powerful this photo is, it even won over a Broncos fan:

Sure, a quick photo isn't an endorsement, but it's nice to see that the tide is changing as far as athletes not caring about playing by the left's rules of scaring people into silence about their views.

It shouldn't be that way, but it is. So, major credit to those fellas for not being intimidated. No one should be, but it's still much riskier than giving a speech to an arena full of trained seals and calling it risky.

*cough*Steve Kerr*cough*

Some Raiders fans will love it, some will hate it, but I have a feeling that more are going to fall into the "love it" camp.