Robert F. Kennedy Calls Out Democrat Party For Censorship, 'Media Control'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made one of the biggest moves of the 2024 presidential campaign on Friday afternoon, announcing that he was dropping out of the race and endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy has historically been associated with the Democrat Party, befitting his famous last name. But in his address to his supporters and the nation, he explained his reasoning for the endorsement and went after Democrats for abandoning what they used to claim they believed in.

"What most alarms me isn't how the Democratic Party conducts its internal affairs or runs it candidates," Kennedy said. "What alarms me is the resort to censorship and media control, and the weaponization of the federal agencies. When a U.S. President colludes with or outright coerces media companies to censor political speech, it is an attack on our most sacred right of free expression, and that’s the very right upon which all of our other constitutional rights rest."

Kennedy's accurately describing the censorship efforts of the Biden administration, who coerced social media companies to censor speech during the pandemic. Often, they objected to true and accurate information that harmed their political goals. All too often, those social media companies complied. With the full support and encouraging of major media outlets, which were ostensibly supposed to favor free speech.

Those major media outlets, including CNN and MSNBC, cut away when RFK excoriated them for aligning with censorship. He went after them anyway.

RFK Highlights Hypocrisy, Collapse Of Media Sources

RFK continued, explaining that media has participated in this abandonment of the principles of democracy. That their goals of "combating misinformation" led to justifications for the inexcusable removal of free speech.

"The mainstream media, was once the guardian of the First Amendment and democratic principles and has joined this systemic attack on democracy. It also — the media justifies their censorship on the grounds of combating misinformation. But governments and oppressors don't sensor lies. They don't fear lies. They fear the truth. And that's what they censor. And I don't want any of this to sound like a personal complaint because it is not. I — for me, it is all part of a journey and it’s a journey that I signed up with"

CNN, MSNBC and other left-wing media sources did encourage censorship, whenever they felt it would help their political team. And that's what Kennedy rightfully attacks. Instead of speaking truth to power or questioning authority, media sources have made their primary objective to support their preferred ideology, by any means necessary. When that means censorship, so be it. When it means treating Democrat Party candidates with kid gloves, they're happy to comply.

But RFK clearly has had enough, after seeing the media's efforts turned towards him. If only more Democrats would have the courage to agree with him.