Young Raiders Fan Says Key To Team Having A Successful Season Is 'Not To Get Arrested'

Heading into the season knowing exactly where your team stands and not getting sucked in by any false hope is the perfect spot to be in as a fan. Whether you root for a team that's on the top or on the bottom.

The worst spot to be as a fan of a team is on the fence. You have the possibility of making a postseason run, albeit a short one, or having your heart ripped out of your chest when your team falls short and gets an early start on the off-season.

That leads us to this young Las Vegas Raiders fan. He's not getting sucked in by Minshew Mania or any other preseason hype surrounding his team. He knows they stink, and he's set the expectations for the upcoming season accordingly.

Let's take a look at the interview he conducted and the maturity well beyond his years that he put on full display. Take notes Raiders fans or any other fan of a bad team.

A reporter for KTNV in Vegas noticed the kid decked out in Raiders gear and decided to gauge the young fan's expectations for the upcoming season. He asked, "You're so into the NFL. You know your Raiders, I can tell right here. How are you feeling with the team this year?"

The kid paused only for a second before answering directly, "We're not going to the Super Bowl. I already know it. I already know it."

Young Raiders fan sets the expectations for the upcoming season appropriately low

He's watched a couple of preseason games, assessed the team, and knows what to expect. This is a team that finished 8-9 last season. He knows the problems are real, and he knows the front office didn't do enough to address them.

The answer was an unexpected one for the reporter. He didn't know how to respond at first. He wasn't expecting a realistic answer from a young fan. After gathering himself, the reporter came up with a follow-up question.

He asked, "What is it going to take for the Raiders to have a successful season?"

The kid thought about it for a brief moment and replied, "Not to get arrested."

This kid gets it. He hasn't been around for that long, but he's seen enough Raiders football over the past few years to set the expectations properly.

I'm right there with him. While my Carolina Panthers haven't had a ton of arrests, I'm not expecting a Super Bowl appearance this season either. Hell I'm not even expecting many wins.