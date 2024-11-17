NFL On CBS Caught Editing Trump Dance Out Of Raiders Touchdown Celebration

These TV networks should have learned by now: You don't edit stuff out of sports broadcasts because you send a message that beclowns you. But CBS apparently hasn't learned.

On Sunday, in the Las Vegas Raiders game at the Miami Dolphins, tight end Brock Bowers scored on a 23 yard touchdown catch.

Raiders Celebrate TD And Trump Dance

And he finished it off with a Trump Dance.

Not super huge news. The entire football playing world seems to be doing the Trump Dance now.

The coolest in the NFL may be the San Francisco 49ers.

White guys are doing it. Black guys are doing it. People are having fun.

CBS Edits Out Trump Dance

But CBS apparently doesn't like it.

And so they clipped it out.

Their broadcast showed the score by Bowers followed by the dance, followed by a shot of Raiders owner Mark Davis celebrating in his suite at Hard Rock Stadium.

But the NFL on CBS social media team turned that into a TD and cut straight to Davis.

Skipping the Trump Dance by Bowers.

Now, this is the part where we say, perhaps this was just an editing decision to get to the Raiders owner as quickly as possible because, after all, posting the dance would add a couple of extra seconds and people don't have that much time to waste.

Is It Intentional Hate For Trump?

Also, that would be extra bytes of the internet that time period would take up. We might run out of internet space or something, so CBS is doing the planet a big favor.

Or maybe these people are just miserable liberals who hate Donald Trump. And all things Donald Trump.

And they hate the election results.

And they hate conservative people enjoying the victory. And they especially hate when some conservatives who play in the NFL celebrate like Trump does.

Which one shall we pick?

You decide.