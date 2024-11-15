Trump Dance By Nick Bosa Wasn't Defensive End's Idea, Coach Kyle Shanahan Reveals

The investigative reporting on Nick Bosa's rendition of the Trump Dance last Sunday has hit a climax and now we know through a well-placed source that the dance wasn't even Bosa's idea.

And unlike other stories with anonymous sources we're at liberty to divulge the name of the source for this one: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan did his weekly hit on the Bay Area's KNBR on Thursday and the subject of Bosa's dance came up.

"That was the Trump dance," Shanahan told hosts Tom Tolbert. "I don't know what the Trump dance is, but it's supposedly the Trump dance."

And where did it come from?

"It was actually Leonard Floyd's idea," Shanahan said. "And if you watch them, Leonard Floyd when Bosa got the sack, Leonard Floyd started doing it and then Trump did it, I mean sorry, and then Bosa did it. And then Sam O. did it. And then Fred came in at the end and did it.

"Leonard egged them all on and they followed. And it was pretty cool to see."

Kyle Shanahan: Dance ‘Cool To See’

And this explanation is probably going to have some liberal heads exploding, particularly in the blue leaning San Francisco area.

You have to understand that in the same town where Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr for years has publicly advocated liberal opinions – including a full-throated endorsement of Kamala Harris – you have the San Francisco 49ers coach calling his players doing a Trump dance "pretty cool to see."

That gaseous sound you're hearing might be Kerr seething.

And then there's this:

Black Players Join Trump Dance

Leonard Floyd is black. And he came up with the idea of doing the Trump dance?

LOL.

Isn't the media narrative that Trump is a racist? And that his time in the Oval Office would hurt people of color?

And didn't the people of the View and pundits on CNN and MSNBC repeat, as if on a loop, that Trump supporters were similarly racists?

And yet, it is the black man who gave Bosa, an open Trump supporter, the idea to do the Trump dance at the 49ers' first game since the presidential election of Donald Trump.

And Sam O., who is San Francisco defensive end Sam Okuayinonu, and linebacker Fred Warner – who are also black – similarly joined in the celebration with Bosa and Floyd.

That's a lot of narratives collapsing before our eyes.

Shanahan Shows OK To Enjoy Trump Dance

We have no idea what Shanahan's political bent is, by the way. The Shanahans have some long-ago connection to the Bush family but that doesn't say anything specific about Kyle.

And, you know what? It doesn't matter.

It's a dance. It's taking over football fields everywhere.

A lot of football players of all races are enjoying it.

And Kyle Shanahan thinks it's cool.