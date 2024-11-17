Jon Jones Says He's A Proud 'Christian American Champion' Before Handing Title Belt To Donald Trump At UFC 309

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones defeated Stipe Miocic via technical knockout on Saturday night to hold onto his undisputed UFC world heavyweight championship belt, but quickly handed it off to the ringside President-Elect Donald Trump after his victory.

Jones finished off Miocic after landing a brutal spinning back kick to the American's ribs before breaking into Trump's now-viral signature dance. The President-Elect and Jones pointed at one another in what turned into one of the many viral moments after the fight was over.

Speaking with Joe Rogan inside of the octagon, Jones asked fans what they thought about his Donald Trump dance before showing off his dance moves yet again. The 37-year-old then thanked Trump before sharing a pro-American message for the fans.

"A big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight," Jones said, which erupted the crowd. "I'm proud to be a great American champion. I'm proud to be a Christian American champion."

After his interview with Rogan, Jones jumped out of the cage and handed Trump his title belt. The fighter and President-Elect shared a lengthy handshake with a cheering Elon Musk looking on in what was a legitimately surreal scene.

The crowd inside Madison Square Garden erupted when Trump made his way toward the octagon alongside UFC president Dana White, Musk, and many others ahead of the Jones title bout.

"If people at home could hear the sound in this room right now. It is so loud!" Rogan said on the pay-per-view broadcast. "It’s always loud when he comes in, but now that he’s won [the election], now that he’s the president again, oh my God!"

A video montage of Trump played on the video board inside of MSG upon his arrival and plenty of ‘USA! USA!' chants broke out among the crowd throughout the evening.