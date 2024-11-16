President-Elect Donald Trump Greets Joe Rogan As He Arrives At UFC 309 To Massive Ovation

President-elect Donald Trump hit quite a few sporting events while on the campaign trail and on Saturday night he hit his first one since winning the US Presidential Election earlier this month when he made an appearance at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

Dana White — a close friend and supporter of the president-elect — teased before the event that Trump could make an appearance.

Well, it became pretty clear that was happening when Trump and the company took off earlier in the evening, hopping aboard Trump Force 1 bound for New York City.

On the plane with the president-elect was his nominee to be the next Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The two watched some event's early matches on their way to the Big Apple.

Saturday night's event was headlined by a heavyweight title fight between champion Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, and Trump arrived just ahead of it, walking in with White. Also part of the president-elect's entourage were Kid Rock, Elon Musk, and Kennedy.

Can you believe that pop? Here it is again:

There's not much like it. Like, I'm not sure how Jellyroll leans politically, but that dude was having a hell of a time.

With so much energy in that building, it seems like it would be tough to not be blown away by the reception.

READ: UFC FIGHTER JIM MILLER DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR PEANUT THE SQUIRREL AFTER WIN

It's also notable that Trump took a moment to greet Joe Rogan. The president-elect appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience late in the campaign and ultimately got the comedian's endorsement.

This is the latest UFC appearance for Trump who has been to many over the years, but like Rogan said in that clip, now that Trump is set to return to office, it seemed like the reception and excitement ramped up just another notch.