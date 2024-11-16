UFC Fighter Jim Miller Demands Justice For Peanut The Squirrel After Win

UFC 309 took place on Saturday night in New York City.

This means it was in New York state… the same New York state in which the late Peanut the Squirrel was tragically taken from his/her home and euthanized.

However, people aren't forgetting the li'l rodent which became a rallying point ahead of the presidential election, and one of those people is UFC fighter Jim Miller.

The 41-year-old out of New Jersey took on Damon Jackson in a lightweight match in the lead-up to the night's main event, a heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Miller made quick work of Jackson and beat him by submission in the first round.

There you go, time for a victory lap and a little face-time with Joe Rogan.

Miller used that face-time to rally people in the name of Peanut the Squirrel.

"It feels amazing," Miller told Rogan after the win. "New York, I've got one thing to say first: we need justice for Peanut. It's not just the squirrel, it's all the kids that went hungry that night, and all the other things that the money and resources (used to take and euthanize Peanut) could've been put to."

That got cheers — also, is he wrong? — and then Miller shouted out DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, the new agency President-elect Donald Trump intends to start which will be led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

"Hopefully that DOGE cleans things up at the state level," Miller said.

If there was any question about whether UFC events and those involved were largely Trump fans after his previous appearances at them, look no further. Trump's administration was getting shoutouts while the man himself — who is slated to appear — was still en route to Madison Square Garden.

While he may have missed Miller's victory speech, Trump arrived just a little bit later.