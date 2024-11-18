Charley Hull Does The Trump Dance During Battle With Nelly Korda In LPGA Event

The Trump Dance is taking over the sports world. Over the past couple of weeks, UFC champion Jon Jones and dozens of football players across the college and NFL ranks have shown off their dance moves, and now the Trump Dance has made its way to the LPGA courtesy of Charley Hull.

Hull, the No. 12 player in the world, has reached superstar status in the women's game this year. Not only has she had a strong LPGA campaign and put together a great run in the 2024 Solheim Cup for Team Europe, but she also rips cigarettes throughout tournaments.

To add to her aura, Hull pulled out the Trump Dance during Sunday's final round of The Annika amid her heated battle with World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

You know the Trump Dance is taking over when even non-Americans are doing the dance. It's also worth noting that the Golf Channel broadcast specifically went back and showed Hull's dance moves on a replay. Producers may not have realized that Hull was doing the Trump Dance and just thought she was doing some random dance move in the moment, but it's clear she was getting in on the fun.

Hull, who hails from Kettering, England, began Sunday's final round with a one-shot lead over Korda, but the Year of Nelly continued with the American ultimately shooting 3-under to win by three shots over a trio of players including Hull.

Korda has won seven times in just 15 LPGA starts in 2024, which included a run of five straight victories earlier in the season. She's also picked up three more Top 10s during her dominant run as well, solidifying herself as the unanimous best women's player walking the planet.