Nelly Korda Will Appear In The 2025 Edition Of The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Nelly Korda is taking her swimsuit skills to Sports Illustrated. The world's No. 1 ranked female golfer, who doesn't mind shooting guns at the range, will appear in the 2025 edition of the magazine.

SI Swimsuit made the announcement on Saturday on social media. They're already shooting with the LPGA's top golfer as she's the first photo shoot for the upcoming issue.

Some behind-the-scenes content has started to surface thanks mostly to Nelly's own social media activity.

"It’s officially tee time for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue! ✨ We’re excited to welcome @nellykorda to the fold as we kick off the first photoshoot of the 2025 issue!," the announcement read.

"To see more exclusive sneak peeks of Nelly’s photoshoot with photographer @benhortonphotofollow along right here on @si_swimsuit 👙."

Nelly Korda takes her winning ways with her to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The 26-year-old is enjoying a solid season up to this point. She's won six times in 14 starts, which includes the LPGA's first major of the year, the Chevron Championship, which took place back in April.

A neck injury sidelined Nelly for the Asia portion of the tour, but she was recently cleared to practice. She's expected to be back in action later this month for The Annika at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Her first order of business, however, is wrapping up her photo shoot for the 2025 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Good luck trying to slow Nelly Korda down. She's red-hot right now, on and off the course. An injury might have taken her off the course for a few weeks, but she popped up on the beach for SI Swimsuit.

Winners find a way. If being sidelined with an injury and modeling swimsuits before you return to action isn’t the definition of winning, then I don't know what it is.

She didn't mope around feeling sorry for herself, that's for sure. She also didn’t pass on the opportunity to turn an inconvenience into a positive.

Nelly's moving ahead, taking the momentum she's built up this year and using it to give herself a solid head start on 2025. Buckle up, she's going to have quite the run.