Smokin' Charley Hull Borrows Fan's Lighter To Smoke A Cigarette Mid-Round

Smokin' Charley Hull is at it again. She's on the course, and she's puffing on a fully loaded cigarette in the middle of her round. There was no vape to be found.

She's not just taking a few puffs, she's making fans out of those in attendance. Will it ever get old? Not a chance. She's a woman of the people. She can do it all.

During her practice round on Thursday at the Solheim Cup in Virginia, Hull decided she needed a smoke to help her out. So she went over and borrowed a lighter from a fan.

Did she head out to the course with a pack of smokes and no lighter? It's possible.

It's also possible Hull knew smoking on the course would get some attention, but borrowing a light from a fan beforehand would get a ton more for the member of the European Solheim Cup team.

Smokin' Charley Hull keeps making it hard for fans to hate her

It's going to be hard for the fans at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club to root against her. She might prefer a crowd that's not on her side, but pulling moves like this isn't how you get them to root against you.

"Mostly it’ll be more of the same, which is good. But I actually somewhat prefer playing Solheim Cup in America. I like it when the crowd’s a little bit against you," the 28-year-old said of this year's location for the event, reports Golf.com.

"I don’t understand when people say, ‘Oh, you’ve got the upper hand on home soil.’ I play better when people are against me, because I want to prove them wrong."

If Hull really wants the fans to turn on her, pulling out a smoke and firing it up on the course using a fan's lighter isn't the way to go about doing that.

She's now creating an atmosphere where fans are going to want her European team to lose, but they won't mind if she plays well. That won't change as long as she's ripping darts on the course.