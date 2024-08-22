Smokin' Charley Hull Is Back To Vaping On The Course After Olympics Smoking Ban

Smokin' Charley Hull is back. She's on the golf course, she's rolling with her trusty vape, and she's on top of the leaderboard through the first-round of the Women's British Open.

Earlier this month she was forced to compete at the Olympics in Paris without a cloud of smoke following her around the course. There was a smoking ban in place and let's just say that it threw her off her game.

Hull had no shot at gold and finished well out of contention for any of the medals. She was playing a different brand of golf on Thursday as she ripped her vape at will all over the course.

There's no crazy Olympic-style smoking ban at The Old Course at St. Andrews.

Hull was free to relax and focus on her game with her vape in hand. She was back playing her brand of golf, and she gave the golf course all it could handle.

Charley Hull vaped her way to the top of the leaderboard at the British Open

The 28-year-old, affectionately referred to as the LPGA's John Daly, puffed her way to a solo lead with a five under par opening round.

She finished her day off on the course with a birdie putt and likely a few puffs on her vape.

That's how it's done. The Olympics missed an opportunity to have wall-to-wall coverage of women's golf. All they had to do was let Smokin' Charley Hull be who the internet has grown to love.

That's a smoking hot golfer with a great sense of humor who enjoys a few smokes and/or vapes on the course. It's not too much to ask. Oh well, it's their loss.

Hull is using her forces of good for the Women's British Open and you had better believe she'll have a cloud of smoke following her around all weekend.

Best of luck to her competition, Smokin' Charley Hull is back and isn't going to be an easy out.