Smokin' Charley Hull Reacts To Olympic Golf Smoking Ban

It's not smoke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em this week at the Olympics for Smokin’ Charley Hull, the cig-puffing professional golfer.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday in Paris, Hull was asked about her favorite pastime on the course. "I do smoke on the course," Hull told reporters. "It's a habit, but I won't do it this week. I don't think you're allowed."

She's right. No smoking is allowed at the Games.

The 28-year-old LPGA veteran admitted the smoking ban would present a challenge to her game. "I think it will. Because it relaxes me a little bit, but it is what it is," Hull added.

Earlier this season at a tournament in Pennsylvania, Hull and her cig-smoking habit became the talk of the Internet. She was headed to the practice range with a heater hanging off her lip while someone asked for an autograph.

"I always like signing autographs," Hull told reporters at the Women's Open. "Had a cigarette in my mouth, signed it, and then it’s gone viral."

The rest is history.

Now Smokin' Charley Hull has media interested in her at the Olympics and is going viral again.

All over her cig pastime. That's how the Internet works, folks. The rarities move the needle.



