Jemele Hill Suggests Tyreek Hill Incident Is A Warning About Donald Trump

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was put in handcuffs on Sunday after he was pulled over on his way to the season opener against the Jaguars. Hill was cited for careless driving and a seatbelt violation.

The union representing Miami-Dade police officers said in a statement Monday that Hill was "driving dangerously, put "himself and others in a great risk of danger," was "uncooperative," and was only "redirected" to the ground.

That is what we know, as of now.

Yet, somehow, the incident has former ESPN host Jemele Hill thinking about – wait for it – Donald Trump.

"A reminder that Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, is a huge Donald Trump supporter — the same Trump who supports giving ALL police immunity from prosecution," Hill posted on X about Tyreek. "Do with that what you will."

Uh, what?

First, Hill's representation of Trump's stance on police immunity is misleading.

In May, Trump pledged at a rally in Wisconsin that he’d provide police officers with "immunity from prosecution." He was referring to "qualified immunity," which essentially protects officers against civil liability for acts they commit while in uniform.

Qualified immunity does not protect officers against criminal charges or prosecution.

Some legal experts argue that qualified immunity already exists in most state departments and that Trump need not make any changes. You can read more about that here.

Without qualified immunity, police would be even more fearful of carrying out their tasks as officers at the risk of civil lawsuits. Policing in America already suffers from cops shying away from conflict out of fear of repercussions.

Support for removing qualified immunity is a text-book "Defund the Police" rhetoric.

Back to Hill, who seemingly thinks Trump pledged to protect officers who commit crimes from prosecution.

We struggle to chalk up her mention of Trump to anything other than a desperate attempt for relevance. Is she inferring that Stephen Ross should turn on Trump because Trump supports police officers? Does she suggest that Dolphins players should turn on Ross because he's friends with a pro-police presidential candidate? Does Hill even have a point?

Either way, Hill's continued criticism of police officers is quite interesting given her support for Kamala Harris. We encourage Jemele to read up on Harris' record as a hard-on-crime prosecutor.

She also lives in a mostly gated area with a high police presence in Los Angeles. She's a fraud. Her entire online shtick is just that, a shtick.

Online, Jemele is angry at white people. In real life, she surrounds herself with white friends, bosses, managers, agents, and allies. She'd partner with Ross tomorrow if he would back her next failed media project.

Jemele is open for business.

We would tell her to stick to sports. However, Lions coach Dan Campbell just keeps on winning despite his whiteness.

Wait until Jemele checks the odds to win the NFC. And Trump's odds to win the election.