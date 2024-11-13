Far-Left Kooks Like Mark Cuban, Joy Reid, Sunny Hostin Flocking To X Alternatives Bluesky and Threads

Kamala Harris supporters are protesting Elon Musk's support for Donald Trump by leaving X for left-leaning social media alternatives, Bluesky and Threads.

Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads in 2023 to cater to users alienated by the lack of censorship on X. Threads is currently the top-rated "free" app in Apple Inc.’s App Store. According to Bloomberg, Threads has more than 275 million monthly users, up from 150 million in April.

Meanwhile, Bluesky has added more than 700,000 new users in the past week and now has 14.5 million total accounts, up from 10 million in September. The decentralized social network is best known for adding 1 million new sign-ups after Brazil shuttered X for allowing too much free speech.

Bluesky Chief Operating Officer Rose Wang touted the "diversity of communities coming to Bluesky" since the 2024 presidential election in an email to Bloomberg. However, the new users sound like just different communities within the demographic of depressed Kamala voters.

Specifically, Wang named the "Swifites" flocking to the service.

"Irene Kim, an organizer with Swifties for Kamala, says that the outpouring of misogyny following the election pushed her and many other Swift fans to abandon X and seek refuge on Bluesky. Though research has found that hate speech and disinformation increased after Musk took over the platform, the election of Trump seems to have supercharged it," Wired reported this week.

Add Mark Cuban to the list.

The poster boy for White Dudes for Kamala scrubbed his X account after the election and joined Bluesky. "Hello Less Hateful World," Cuban wrote in his first post on Bluesky in over a year.

Taylor Lorenz is now an active Bluesky member, as well.

What's worse than Super Swifites, Mark Cuban, and Taylor Lorenz? Put simply, the cast of characters fleeing to Threads.

Like Radical MSNBC host Joy Reid, who recently set her X account to private. On Threads, Reid often refers to white people as "mayonnaise sandwiches."

Readers can also find Sunny Hostin there.

"The View" co-host deleted her X account this week after directing her racist rage toward – wait for it – white women, white men, Latino men, Muslims, and all 75 million Americans who voted for Trump. Did we miss anyone?

To better understand how Hostin emerged as the nastiest person on television, read our column from Tuesday.

Speaking of race ladies, Jemele Hill spent the weekend before the election calling white men "the worse [sic] thing in America" and white women "untrustworthy."

What has she said about the election since? Nothing. Literally, nothing. Hill has become more active on Threads, though …

Don Lemon is also leaving X. The former CNN host announced on Wednesday that he is quitting the platform in one of the more cringe-worthy, bumptious press releases of the past six months.

Who cares?

While X is sure to become a more pleasant place without entitled, bratty snobs like Lemon, Hostin, and Reid – the platform allowed them to convict themselves in front of 640 million users.

On X, they told us exactly who they were (Marxists), what they wanted (control of society), and how they planned to take it (cancel culture).

Marxists are more dangerous when they are lurking beneath the surface, out of sight. And, now, many of the most prominent players will soon be hidden in left-wing circlejerks like Bluesky and Threads.

Then again, perhaps they will run back to X.

After all, the righteously indignant are powerless if they are not actively smearing, labeling, and trying to intimidate those outside their bubble. Power is their oxygen.

Yeah, they will be back.