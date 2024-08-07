Joy Reid Goes On Racist Rant, Cheering that Tim Waltz Is White But Not A 'Mayonnaise Sandwich'

MSNBC host Joy Reid says that while Kamala Harris picked a white man for her running mate, Minnesota governor Tim Walz, she is pleased that Harris didn't choose a really white guy, like Sen. Mark Kelly.

Reid, with a new hat covering her balding scalp, uploaded the following video to TikTok in which she refers to Kelly as a "mayonnaise sandwich."

"[Kelly] was the safe pick. He is white. Super white. Like a mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder Bread white," says Reid.

For those unfamiliar, "mayonnaise" has become a common derogatory term the anti-white brigade uses to refer to white people they do not like.

Notably, Bishop Talbert Swan (who recently called the author of this article a very dangerous bigot) has a list of phrases using the creamy sauce to describe white folks – such as " mayonnaise dripping demons ," " mayo crackers ," " mayonnaise deficient monsters" , " the mayo posse ," and " demonic forces of mayo evil ."

Damn those mayo crackers.

It remains telling that Joy Reid is a primetime host on the second-biggest cable news network in the country and can routinely make overtly racist comments about white people.

She spews her ugly racism without hesitation. In the video, she belittled a senator because he's whiter than she prefers white liberals to be.

Unfortunately, not a single member of the Democrat Party or Kelly's team will call her out on it. They are afraid. They are afraid of ever condemning a black person's racism toward white people.

Consequently, Reid gets away with daily racial hatred.

And while Reid is primarily known for her anger toward white people, she is also the spreader of vile conspiracies.

In July, Reid doubled and tripled down on her suggestion that Donald Trump staged the attempted assassination of his life and killed Corey Comperatore in the process.

OutKick asked MSNBC if the network had a comment on Reid's commentary about the attempted assassination. The network did not respond.

Reid's employer does not hold her accountable for her lies and nastiness. She is privileged like that.

But white supremacy, amirite?