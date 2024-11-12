The View's Sunny Hostin is the Nastiest Person on Television: Bobby Burack

Other than Joy Reid, Sunny Hostin is the nastiest person on television.

Hostin started her post-election yowl last week by blaming "uneducated white women" for Donald Trump's KO victory over Kamala Harris. "The View" co-host's anger toward white women is not new. She has disliked white female Americans for a while. Last year, she likened them to "roaches voting for Raid."

In September, Hostin suggested that Brittany Mahomes is a bad mother who is more focused on her needs as a white woman than her bi-racial children.

"It just seems to me that since she is in an interracial marriage, she should have known that to support a racist is problematic. Her children are biracial, and her family is one of the families that in the ’70s could not have lived in any of Donald Trump’s buildings," Hostin said.

Hostin also stated Brittany must be dumb: "It just seems to me that maybe she’s just not that politically savvy or maybe she’s just not read in [as a white woman]."

Oh?

Luckily, white women are not the only group Hostin disparages on "The View." She is no fan of Latino men, either. According to Hostin, Latino men are "sexist."

"And finally, we talk a lot about these different demographics and these assumptions of where they’re going to go. Latinos in Texas, a district that’s 97% Latino, went 75 percentage points for Donald Trump. Why?" asked co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin before Hostin interpreted her to shout, "Misogyny! It’s misogyny!"

"No! It’s on the border! The border crisis is on their doorstep! They were begging people to care about it for years," Griffin responded.

"Misogyny and sexism," Hostin insisted. "That’s what that was."

How does Hostin know Latino men are sexist and don't have concerns about the border or the economy, both of which suffered greatly under the Biden-Harris administration? She doesn't.

But her caterwauling has since continued.

On Tuesday, Hostin encouraged Americans to bail on their holiday gathering if their relatives voted for Trump.

"I’m gonna disagree [with attending holiday parties with Trump voters]," Hostin stated." Trump is just a different type of candidate, from the things he said, and the things he’s done, and the things he will do. It’s more of a moral issue for me, and I think it’s more of a moral issue for other people … he is a deeply flawed person — deeply flawed by character, deeply flawed in morality."

While Hostin says Trump is "flawed in morality," she argues his voters are even worse. Hostin claims the 75 million plus Americans who voted for Trump were drawn to the presidential election for one reason: "racism."

But it's not just the topic of Trump that brings out Hostin's ugliness and disdain for non-black Americans. She previously told her co-hosts that a "significant portion" of America is "deeply racist" and none of them are black people.

Earlier this year, she dismissed WNBA star Caitlin Clark's popularity as a form of "white, tall, and attractive privilege." She asserted that white women are pawns who "fall in line" with their "white husbands." She called black Republicans an "oxymoron." According to Hostin, the evangelical community lacks an understanding of the "truth."

One might argue it's challenging to find which of Hostin's comments are the most incendiary. We disagree. Last March, Hostin downplayed the genocide Uyghur Muslims face in the Xinjiang region of China.

"I don’t see that part of American exceptionalism. I’m sorry. I think this country has a lot of problems. They could be solved. Yes, maybe they are putting Muslims in jail in China, but they're putting a lot more black people in jail here," Hostin said on "The View."

For context, the United States Secretary of State declared in 2019 that Uyghur Muslims in China endure slave labor, concentration camps, torture, rape, and forced abortions and sterilizations. Yet, per Hostin, the atrocities black people face in America are just as severe – if not worse.

Somehow, fellow cackling hens like Joy Behar didn't find the comparison worthy of pushback.

See, Sunny Hostin is not just giving opinions on "The View." We support everyone's birthright to express their opinion, whatever opinions they have.

Rather, Hostin is spreading and inciting hate. Her entire schtick consists of convincing black people they are in danger, and that other groups in America seek to harm them. It's a lie. And Hostin's commentary is uniquely void of facts and reality.

Hostin's irresponsible and bluntly racist rhetoric is particularly questionable when you consider that she does not work for MSNBC, BET, or Slate.

She works for ABC News.

"The View" is not part of ABC's entertainment umbrella. The same executives who run "The View" run "ABC World News" with David Muir, "This Week," and the ABC Decision Desk.

OutKick asked ABC News about Hostin's recent commentary on Tuesday. We inquired whether the network supports her perilous mission to frighten black people with baseless indignation. Do her comments represent ABC News at large?

Unfortunately, the "news" network did not respond. We will update this story if we hear back.

Still, we don't need to hear it from ABC News to understand why the network supports and enables Sunny Hostin's persistent bigotry. Despite what Hostin bemoans on television, she is part of the most protected class in corporate America: black, liberal women.

ABC News would have fired Hostin years ago were she a white woman, a white man, a Latino, or Muslim – the demographics she most frequently smears on "The View."

However, ABC News suffers from the same dilemma as sister company ESPN, both of which are controlled by parent company Disney.

The mostly white male executives within Disney are not comfortable correcting, disciplining or toning down black women. They live in fear of the race mob, cancel culture, and MeToo.

Hostin knows that. Her bosses are afraid of her; not the other way around. Their fear empowers her.

Sunny Hostin might be nasty, misandrist, and racist. But most of all, she's privileged.