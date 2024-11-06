'View' Gasbag Sunny Hostin Attacks 'Uneducated White Women' After Trump Victory

Just hours after Donald Trump was declared the President-elect, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and their gang of gasbags were forced to walk across a stage to their media funeral.

The general public believes this will go down as the highest-rated View episode in history and it will do bigger numbers than the NBA Finals.

Put it this way, it didn't disappoint.

With tears building in her eyes, Sunny Hostin had to face the reality that her hard work to elect Kamala Harris didn't work.

Sunny didn't handle it very well.

Instead of admitting that Kamala was a horrible candidate — "Kamala ran a flawless campaign" — Sunny decided to set her sights on "uneducated white women" as the reason why Trump was re-elected to the White House.

It was a bold decision to continue down this road, but at this point in her career, Sunny is pot committed and her hatred for "uneducated white women" came out and she's sticking with it.

"52% for Donald Trump. Uneducated white women is my understanding," Hostin said. "You have Latino men actually voting for him. Black men was not the story here because they voted almost 80% for the vice president."

Here's where Sunny got hot. This is where she hit with runners-in-scoring-position. This is where she started hitting three-pointers.

Get HOTTT, Sunny!

"Why do you think uneducated white women voted against their reproductive health freedoms and why do you think Latino men voted in favor of someone who's going to deport…says he's going to deport the majority of his community," Hostin rolled on.

When challenged over her defining the women as "uneducated white women" by fellow gasbag Alyssa Farah Griffin, Hostin stood by her name-calling.

"But that's what the polls said," Hostin fired back.

Later, after a commercial, Hostin tried to clarify that she was talking about women who haven't gone to college, but the damage was done.

She said what she said.

CNN's John King has news for Hostin and Joy Reid who keep beating on the drum that black men didn't show up for Trump.

These gasbags were wrong about "uneducated white women," they were wrong about black men and Latino men. They all went Trump and the results speak for themselves.

Other observations:

Whoopi and Joy Behar will not confirm, nor deny that they will move to Canada in January.