Ghoul on 'The View' Tries To Shame Brittany Mahomes' Interracial Marriage Because Mahomes Liked Trump IG Post

Last month, Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany "liked" an Instagram post suggesting she might support Donald Trump. On Wednesday, the ladies on The View tried shaming her for it.

According to Sunny Hostin, Brittany isn't supposed to support Trump because she's in an interracial marriage.

"It just seems to me that since she is in an interracial marriage, she should have known that to support a racist is problematic. Her children are biracial and her family is one of the families that in the ’70s could not have lived in any of Donald Trump’s buildings," Hostin said.

Speaking of people who are racist, Hostin was the cackling hen who compared white suburban women who vote Republican to "roaches voting for Raid "in 2022.

ABC News, under which The View falls, had no comment on Hostin's racist comments at the time.

In June, Hostin mocked the idea that black Republican voters exist. "These black men that he was speaking with, I’d love to see them," Hostin said about Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla) speaking to black Republican voters. "It would be like looking at unicorns."

So, we aren't dealing with a particularly bright or reasonable person when discussing Sunny Hostin.

Her attack on Brittany Mahomes is even worse. The idea that interracial spouses and parents are bad if they vote for Trump is discriminatory and ghoulish. Political leanings do not define you.

Brittany's support for Trump — if she supports him at all — says nothing about who she is as a wife, person or mother.

Later in the segment, Hostin implied that Brittany is dumb. "It just seems to me that maybe she’s just not that politically savvy or maybe she’s just not read in," said Hostin, the most dense of the ladies on set.

Hostin might as well say she hates Brittany Mahomes. Howard Stern would. On Monday, Stern said he "hates" everyone who votes for Trump. The gals on The View are no different.

Moral superiority on the left is such a drug that characters like Hostin and Stern are convinced beyond reason that anyone who dares to disagree with them politically is either stupid or racist.

And that's unfortunate.

America is at its strongest when people with diverse opinions come together. Political intolerance is a weakness. The View's vision for America is weak.

By the way, maybe Brittany simply wants her daughter to grow up in an America where biological sex is treated like a fact and she is safe from rape-thirsty illegal aliens.

If so, supporting Trump would be appropriate.