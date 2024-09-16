Howard Stern Says He 'Hates' Anyone Who Votes For 'Hitler' Trump After Second Assassination Attempt

Howard Stern clarified on Monday that he does not hate Donald Trump. He just hates anyone who votes for Donald Trump.

"This whole idea of you like me, you are good, and if you don't, you are bad … I've been the victim of this," said Stern when responding to Trump saying he "hates Taylor Swift" over the weekend on Truth Social.

"I don't hate Trump. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they are stupid. I do. I have no respect for them."

Stern added that if half of his viewers disagree with his opinion about Trump voters, they should stop listening to his radio show: "I'm at the end of my career, so fuck you and listen to another station if you don't like my views [on Trump]."

Stern is right that Trump's post about Taylor Swift made him look small. Trump is not running against Swift. He's running against Kamala Harris. And trying to start a feud with the most popular pop star in the country is hardly wise, on the surface.

That said, we ought to be amused by Stern's criticism of Trump for "hating" people who disagree with him and then Stern saying he "hates" anyone who disagrees with him about Trump.

TDS patients are often oblivious to their own hypocrisy. Stern is just one of the many examples.

Granted, Stern would prefer we refer to him as "woke." He explained last November:

"By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke. I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me, the opposite of woke, is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender, or I’m for the vaccine, dude, call me woke as you fucking want. I am a woke motherfucker, and I love it."

Later in the segment, a caller claimed Trump uses the same strategy of communication regarding immigrants as Adolf Hitler did with the Jews during the Holocaust. Stern said he "couldn't agree more."

"It is the same playbook. We have seen it before in history." Stern responded to comparisons between Trump and Hitler.

"Hitler was perceived as a clown in Germany [like Trump in the US]. He was one of these buffoonish characters. Then he won an election. And that was the end of Germany."

Got that?

If Trump wins, the end of America is near.

Speaking of "hateful," Howard Stern comparing Trump to Hitler the day after the second assassination attempt on Trump is just that. The wannabe assassin has pages of social media posts that spread similar anti-Trump propaganda.

The "Trump is Hitler" crowd incessantly warns that the former president is a threat to democracy. However, two assassination attempts later, it's abundantly clear they and their rhetoric are the actual threat to American democracy.

Anyway, if you vote for Trump, Howard Stern will "hate" you.