Media Coverage Of Second Assassination Attempt On Trump Is Predictably Propagandistic

A progressive radical tried to assassinate Donald Trump on Sunday at his West Palm Beach golf course in Florida, marking the second assassination attempt on the former president in as many months.

Trump's life is in danger. The Secret Service's ability to protect him is a question. The argument that Trump should receive the same protection as a sitting U.S. president, at this point, is valid.

And yet, the legacy media spent the aftermath of the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump criticizing, wait for it, Donald Trump.

NBC chief anchor Lester Holt seemingly blamed Trump and his campaign.

"Today's apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail. Mr. Trump, his running mate JD Vance, continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. This weekend, there were new bomb threats in that town," Holt said.

MSNBC, NBC's cable news arm, was more direct than Holt. Anchor Alex Witt and former Obama admin official now-analyst Elise Jordan put the onus of the assassination efforts solely on Trump's rhetoric.

Then came NBC reporter Vaughn Hillyard and his never-ending references to January 6:

NBC's original web headline covering the news referred to a second assassination attempt against the Republican nominee as a mere "golf club incident."

ABC's Linsey Davis, who participated in the 3-on-1 ambush of Trump during last week's presidential debate, didn't hand out blame. But she downplayed the incident and returned to defending the migrants in Springfield, Ohio.

"Tonight, breaking news as we come on the air. Shots fired at Donald Trump's golf club in Florida as the former president was nearby. The Secret Service opening fire after spotting a man with an assault-style rifle. One suspect is now in custody. The former president is safe. The details just coming in from West Palm Beach. The Secret Service treating this as a threat against the former president. Agents have detained a suspect and have recovered a weapon. This comes two months after the former president survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Pierre Thomas and Maryalice Parks lead tonight's coverage," started Davis.

"Also tonight, Springfield, Ohio on edge. Local schools are being threatened with violence and a college shuts down activities after threats were made following the baseless rumors that Haitian immigrants have been eating pets. Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance defends spreading those claims. The Ohio governor calls the rumors ‘garbage,’ and says the immigrants are here to work."

Priorities.

According to Time, the would-be assassin's political ideology is "unclear." Hmm. His political ideology seems pretty clear.

Here's his bumper sticker:

And his social media pages:

By all accounts, the man behind this latest apparent assassination attempt had been radicalized by left-wing, anti-Trump propaganda.

Imagine if you believed every lie the Democrat Party and legacy media told about Donald Trump. You’d believe Trump is the Devil incarnate, a threat to humanity, and someone who must be stopped.

Imagine how you might respond to believing that we are just 270 electoral votes away from violent authoritarian rule. There are fringe Americans who believe that. Evidently, the wannabe assassin is one of them.

There is no place for such baseless, inflammatory rhetoric from the press or Washington. However, if it didn't subside after the first assassination attempt, there's no reason to think it will this time.

The corporate media has one motive regarding the 2024 election: to cost Donald Trump victory. If that mission entails likening the former president to Hitler and jeopardizing his life, so be it.