Former NFL QB Jay Cutler Goes Viral With Insane Hunting Photos

Jay Cutler had a lengthy career in the NFL, and he now spends a lot of time hunting.

Jay Cutler has racked up some incredibly impressive hunting kills.

We've been on a bit of a hunting content heater lately at OutKick. There have been a lot of awesome pictures coming in.

Morgan Wallen smoked a monster buck, Riley Green bagged a big one and Koe Wetzel also got in on the action.

Things are rolling in the hunting world, and Jay Cutler is now joining the party.

Jay Cutler goes viral with hunting photos.

The former Chicago Bears QB is an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He now has plenty of free time to be in the woods and mountains with his playing days long behind him.

He's putting that time to good use.

Cutler hopped on Instagram late Thursday to share a bunch of absolutely epic hunting photos. Due to Instagram's idiotic embed issues, I can't post the photos here.

You can check them all out at this link.

Seeing some great hunting photos is always guaranteed to get the blood pumping and heart racing. Cutler absolutely crushed it.

Cutler took down a mountain lion, monster elk, a buffalo and deer. The man went on his little adventure and stocked his freezer in the process.

What's not to love? And before any liberal woke snowflakes start screaming at me about how evil hunting is, I suggest you go outside and touch some grass.

Meat from wildlife is always better than the trash you can buy in stores. It's also infinitely more humane. Go scream into the void somewhere else.

I don't want to hear it, and I don't have time to hear it.

What do you think of Cutler's hunting photos? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.