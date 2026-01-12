Country Music Star Kills Gorgeous Buck, Photos Are Outstanding

Riley Green's impressive skills when it comes to bagging big animals aren't slowing down.

The popular country music singer is known for making outstanding music, and his tracks routinely dominate the charts.

That's why he's managed to build such a monster following over the years. However, making popular music is far from his only skill.

He's one hell of an impressive hunter and outdoorsman.

Riley Green kills another monster buck.

The "Jesus Saves" star hopped on Instagram just last week to show off some photos of a giant buck he killed in Louisiana.

What do you do when momentum is high? You keep your foot on the pedal, and that's exactly what Green did.

He hopped on Instagram to showcase off a gorgeous eight-point buck he killed in Texas, but that wasn't the only animal he took down. Green also smoked a nilgai, which is an antelope often found in India and Nepal.

"Had a blast chasin em down on South Texas… stuck an old 8 pointer and took my first Nilgai… and in case you don’t know they are absolutely delicious.. can’t wait to get some of this meat home and on the grill," the "Change My Mind" singer wrote a couple days ago when sharing the post.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like some great content, and there are few people on the internet who do it better than Riley Green.

The man makes outstanding music, and also can put plenty of meat in the freezer and mounts on the wall. There's no question he's living the life.

It's always great to see someone get the job done, and that's what Green did here with two impressive take-downs. Have a fun hunting story you want to share? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.