Country Stars Set Internet On Fire With Incredible Duet: WATCH

Riley Green and Hannah McFarland have the internet buzzing after an outstanding performance.

As OutKick readers know, Green is one of the most successful acts in all of country music. The "Jesus Saves" singer is wildly talented and has built a massive following over the years.

There's no question that he's a top three act in the genre at the moment. While McFarland certainly doesn't have that kind of pull, she's certainly also building her career.

It's also clear the two can crush it when on stage together.

Riley Green and Hannah McFarland go viral with unreleased duet.

The two teamed up for a performance of Green's unreleased song "Go Again" during a recent appearance in Las Vegas, and they knocked it out of the park.

Whiskey Riff shared a viral Instagram post with footage of the two singing, and I can guarantee country fans don't want to miss it.

Give it a watch below (swipe right), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This certainly isn't the first time the two have linked up for the song, but it does appear to be the one that hit exit velocity online in terms of attention.

I'm just going to go ahead and speculate that this song is going to dominate the streaming charts whenever it's officially released. It certainly looks like Green has done it again, and that should surprise nobody. His two duets with Ella Langley are both incredibly popular.

Also, Hannah McFarland appears to have all the skills in order to become a legit star in country music. At the very least, her Instagram game is strong.

Props to Green and McFarland for crushing it. Country music is certainly going through an awesome moment, and fans love all the new music and acts. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.