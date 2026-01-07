Country Star Kills Monster Buck, Photos Are Mind-Boggling

Riley Green is an incredibly popular country star and is also a big outdoorsman.

Riley Green's epic run as an outdoorsman continued by killing a gorgeous buck.

Green is one of the most famous country singers on the planet, and he's built himself an incredibly loyal following over the years.

His music is perfect for just about any setting, but he's much more than just a popular country star. Riley Green is also an avid hunter who regularly floods Instagram with awesome outdoors content.

Riley Green goes viral for killing monster buck.

Green hopped on Instagram on Monday to show off a truly spectacular buck that he took down in Louisiana.

"It was a great day in the woods," the "Jesus Saves" singer wrote on Instagram. Yeah, I'd say that's certainly a fair assessment.

Unfortunately, due to what appears to be Instagram's embed rules, I can't show the pictures here. You can check out all the epic photos of Green's latest massive buck here.

In terms of massive bucks, it's hard to find many bigger than the one Green bagged in Louisiana. That's a gorgeous 10-pointer (I believe if my count is correct) if I've ever seen one.

Most hunters would dream of seeing a deer like that in the wild, let alone actually getting a shot off at one. Green spotted it and smoked it without an issue.

Now, it will hang in his mancave. It's also an awesome reminder that he's next level when it comes to outdoors content.

What do you think of the buck that Green took down? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.