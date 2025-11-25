Country Singer Kills Massive Buck, Photos Are Incredible

Parker McCollum took down an absolutely gorgeous buck over the weekend.

If there are two things we know OutKick readers love, they're country music and hunting. It's always a great thing when the two worlds collide.

Enter McCollum with some unreal hunting content.

Parker McCollum kills monster buck.

The talented country singer and rising star hopped on Instagram on Saturday to show off an unreal monster buck that he bagged.

The size of the deer's rack and body is nothing short of incredible. Give the photos a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolute beauty. That's likely the kill of a lifetime, and the comments were full of reactions:

Juicy boy

HOLY MOLY BRO

What a deer brother congrats

SHEESH 🔥

BIG BUCK!

Giant dude!!! Congrats.

Man I need to get me one!!

STUD! Congrats Parker!!🔥

Most hunters will never get a shot at a deer like that in their entire lives. That's the definition of a trophy buck, and I'm sure the meat will also taste incredible.

It's also going to look great when it's mounted. As I always have to note, check out my dad's hunting wall. It's about as good as you'll ever see and there are many more big ones that there wasn't room to put up.

Do you have any fun hunting photos or stories you want to share? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.