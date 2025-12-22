Country Star Kills Monster Buck, Shares Incredible Photos

Country star Koe Wetzel's epic hunting run continued with another incredible kill.

The popular country singer is known for making hit music, but that's hardly his only talent. Wetzel is also an outstanding outdoorsman with elite hunting skills.

He has been dominating in the field the past couple months, and has harvested some gorgeous deer.

That now includes a third monster buck.

Koe Wetzel kills another monster buck.

Wetzel took to Instagram a couple of days ago to share a pair of photos of an absolute monster buck he killed with a bow in Oklahoma.

"Christmas came early this year," the "High Road" singer captioned the post as he was grinning ear-to-ear.

The buck below is how Wetzel started 2025. Now, he's closing it out with another trophy kill that will look great mounted in a mancave.

The country singer has harvested at least three truly incredible deer this year. It's an awesome accomplishment.

Most people hope to get one deer like that in a lifetime. He did it multiple times in a single year.

As I always point out, if you want to see a great trophy wall, check out what my dad has accomplished over the years when it comes to deer hunting.

