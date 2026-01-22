Morgan Wallen Kills Gorgeous Buck, Photos Are Unbelievable

Morgan Wallen has a long history of killing monster bucks. The country music star is an avid hunter.

Morgan Wallen is going to add a massive mount to his mancave after a recent hunting trip to Iowa.

Wallen has become the biggest star in country music over the past several years, and there's really not a close second.

There's *MAYBE* an argument to be made for Zach Bryan, but in overall popularity, the gap is still significant.

However, Wallen is much more than just a man who pumps out hit songs. He is also an outstanding outdoorsman, and he put his skills on display with his latest hunting trip.

Morgan Wallen kills monster buck

Drury Outdoors posted a bunch of photos Tuesday on Facebook of a gorgeous eight-point buck that the "20 Cigarettes" singer killed in Iowa. Wallen also killed a monster buck in Iowa to open 2025.

It's an absolute beauty.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Wallen has had an insane run when it comes to hunting in Iowa. Below are two previous monsters he took down in the Hawkeye State.

It's always great to see someone who is crushing the hunting game. For those of you who don't know, Iowa has some outstanding deer hunting.

It's not at the same level as Wisconsin, but it's not too far behind. It has some true monsters walking around, and people who hunt the state take it very seriously.

While we're on the subject of hunting, it's the perfect time to remind every one of my dad's hunting wall. You don't see many better than this one.

What do you think of Wallen's buck? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.