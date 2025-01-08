Morgan Wallen Bags Huge Buck In Iowa For Second Year In A Row

Morgan Wallen might have to make his January trip to Iowa an annual tradition.

The country music superstar bagged a gorgeous whitetail buck this week on a hunt with Drury Outdoors, and it seems he has great luck in the Hawkeye State.

"This is his second whitetail in lowa and it’s an absolute beast!" Mark Drury wrote on social media. "It’s exciting to see his love for the outdoors, conservation, and hunting growing. We spent much of his time in camp talking about habitat enhancement, QDM and food plot strategies… This was just the cherry on top."

Just one year ago, in January 2024, Wallen harvested his first Iowa whitetail with his cousin Jared Mullins. At the time, the 10-pointer was his biggest buck to date.

"The stars were aligning, and deer are starting to move," Drury wrote under a YouTube video documenting the adventure. "It wasn’t long before the target stepped out into the field, now it was just being patient enough for a shot. What seemed like an eternity, the big 10 finally gave Morgan a perfect quartering away shot!"

Well worth the price of the non-resident hunting license!

In addition to the buck, Wallen was also able to harvest a doe on that trip to help with continued deer population management efforts.

"Thanks for letting some Tennessee boys hunt in your state, Iowa Department of Natural Resources," Wallen wrote in a Facebook post. "Was a privilege."

Wallen has some downtime now, having just wrapped up his huge One Night At A Time Tour in the fall. He released his latest song, "Smile," on New Year's Eve.

