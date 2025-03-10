Nasty Democrat Implies Trump Wants To Bring Back Slavery: WATCH

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett continues to be a goldmine for insane content.

The liberal Democrat from Texas has become arguably the most vocal critic of President Donald Trump in Congress, and Democrats should probably figure out a way to keep her off TV.

She tends to say the dumbest things imaginable. Below is a list of a few of her greatest hits:

Jasmine Crockett implies Donald Trump wants to bring back slavery.

The Congresswoman is on such a roll with stupid comments that one of her worst ones seemed to fly under the radar.

She appeared to imply that Donald Trump…..wants to bring back slavery and put black people "back" in "the fields."

"They have decided to go after immigrants and things like that and say, ‘Oh they taking your black jobs. They taking your black jobs.' Not really. They are obviously jobs they want us to go back to, such as working the fields, those immigrants that come into our country work the fields, something that we ain't done in a long time and, clearly, he is trying to make us go back to the fields," Crockett said during a livestream with Rev. Franklin Haynes last week, according to Fox News.

You can watch the video of her disgusting comments below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I truly can't tell if Crockett should be taken seriously or if she's the best performance art we've seen in a long time.

Imagine thinking that President Donald Trump, who made big gains with minorities, wants to put black people back in the fields.

It's unhinged and detached from reality. This is the kind of rhetoric that doesn't help anyone. It's false and race-baiting.

Donald Trump, nor anyone else, is bringing back slavery and putting people back to work in the fields. It's insane that it even needs to be said. Of course, Crockett almost certainly knows that. She just doesn't care.

She's realized that she can move the needle by attacking Trump. It's become her brand.

What do you think of Crockett's antics? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to check back for whatever stupid comments come out of her mouth next.