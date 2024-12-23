Awesome SWAT Takedown Video Released: WATCH

Some bad guys learned the hard way that SWAT teams don't play games.

We've been on a great body camera run lately at OutKick, and it's not hard to see why. People love this kind of content.

Below are a few of our most recent hits. You don't want to miss a single one:

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office releases awesome body camera footage.

Well, we have another one that's a must-watch, and instead of regular officers, this footage features SWAT guys looking to find work on target in November.

The target they were taking down? A suspected stash house for guns and drugs. To the surprise of nobody who knows what they're doing, the SWAT guys were on top of the suspects so fast that they never had a chance.

Not only did they hit the target with speed, but they also did it in overwhelming force. Check out the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You need three things if you want to take down a target that potentially has people with bad intentions on the inside:

Speed, surprise and violence of action.

You can do it with two, but you have to make up for it. In this case, the SWAT team had the element of surprise, went quickly and fortunately, the suspects never had a chance to do anything.

Total victory for the good guys.

What did you think of the SWAT team's quick takedown? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.