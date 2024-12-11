Insane Body Camera Footage Goes Viral, Will Enrage Viewers: WATCH

Ladies and gentlemen, buckle up for some more insane body camera footage.

New police body camera footage goes viral.

Well, we've got a doozy out of Savannah, Georgia, from April 2023 that was recently shared on the popular YouTube page Midwest Safety.

Officers arrived at a department store to deal with a group that appeared to be teenagers or perhaps in their very early 20s.

It didn't take long for all hell to break loose. Instead of complying with the officers and respectfully dealing with the situation, many in the group decided to behave like absolute idiots. That's when backup showed up, the cuffs came out and it was off to the races for everyone involved.

Spoiler alert: Many people ended up in handcuffs by the time the dust settled.

Smash the play button below

This video should be shown to people in high school and colleges everywhere so they can learn what *NOT* to do when interacting with the police.

Here's some free advice that these bozos apparently never learned. The time for arguing is over when the police show up, especially once you've been issued lawful commands.

I can't imagine what my parents would do if I was in this body camera footage behaving in the same fashion as these young people. My brain literally can't cook it up. It's honestly insane what kind of conduct is tolerated and accepted. Either conduct yourself in a fashion that is acceptable or stay at your house. It's that simple.