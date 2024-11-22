Insane Body Camera Footage Shows Woman Having Absurd Meltdown: WATCH

Ladies and gentlemen, we might have found the craziest body camera footage on the internet.

We recently wrote about the Gary Peacock video a couple weeks ago, and the audience couldn't get enough of it. I don't blame them. That's a legendary video, and I'm happy to say we've found one that might be even better.

Enter an 18-year-old woman named Ellie.

Woman's arrest goes mega-viral.

The popular YouTube channel Midwest Safety shared a video a few days ago from December 2022 that is blowing up.

It won't be hard to understand why once you see it.

Police stopped Ellie after receiving calls that she might have been swerving on the road. Initially, Ellie seemed compliant and said she'd been sober for months.

However, things took a turn when an officer discovered what looked like an open drink in the vehicle. It was off to the races from there.

Instead of just shutting her mouth and dealing with it in court, Ellie decided to put her lawyer hat on and what happened next makes the Gary Peacock video look like child's play. She went absolutely ballistic, and when I say ballistic, I don't mean she just raised her voice.

She had a meltdown that is so legendary the footage belongs in the Smithsonian. Crack a beer, smash the play button and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. The back half is especially juicy.

Asking to hit your vape during a DUI stop while in handcuffs in the back of a squad car for not complying is diabolical.

That's straight up Joker level behavior, and it truly only got better from there. Who raised this absolute renegade for her to believe this behavior was normal?

Here's some free advice. Keep your mouth shut once the cuffs come out (preferably even before the cuffs come out), call a lawyer and battle it out in court.

Ellie was straight up screaming about "consent" and cops not being allowed to touch her…..while they were trying to stop her from resisting. She was putting on a show. This video should be put up for Oscars consideration.

Pour one out for this line:

"My boyfriend is going to kill me! He's going to break up with me! My boyfriend is going to break up with me!"

What an internet star Ellie has turned into, and can we give her a big round of applause for continuing her meltdown while in the cell? Truly elite stuff from her across the board.

Best of luck to Ellie as she continues through life. Judging from her behavior, she's going to need it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.