Watch The Most Pathetic Police Body Camera Footage Ever Filmed

An unhinged police body camera footage video is going viral, and it's hard to believe it's not a poorly produced "SNL" sketch.

It's not often you find a guy the internet seemingly comes together to absolutely despite. We have John "I never lose" Callis in Baltimore and it appears Gary Peacock is about to get a similar treatment.

Allow me to share with you a body camera video I watched every second of Monday night, and I still can't believe it's real.

Peacock, a cyclist, decided to follow a young man by the name of Pierce Kempton to a skating park after he felt Kempton got too close in his car.

What happened next between the two was comical. Our guy Gary decided to go full John Wayne and essentially anoint himself sheriff as he questioned Kempton and refused to let him leave.

Watch the footage captured by Kempton below, and it only gets worse from there.

Police body camera footage released from Gary Peacock/Pierce Kempton situation

See, Gary is one of those people who seems to think he gets to call the shots. In life, there's people who give orders and people who take them. Gary seems to be a bit confused on where he falls on that spectrum, but the responding officers he thought were coming to arrest Kempton set him straight.

Here's the funny thing about cameras. Everyone has one in their pocket and videos are tough to dispute. The responding officers watched Kempton's footage and came to a quick decision that Gary had committed disorderly conduct due to his behavior at Kempton's vehicle. The officers he thought were coming to act on his behalf instead decided to hit him with a criminal citation.

It was a meltdown from there as Gary realized the tables had been turned on him. Do yourself a favor by grabbing a beer, getting some popcorn and enjoying the most pathetic body camera video I've ever seen. You're going to love it.

It's worth noting that Kempton was issued a $130 ticket for allegedly passing to close to Peacock, but it was dropped due to the video evidence making it clear that didn't happen.

That leaves just little old Gary in trouble with the law. The man called the police vowing to have Kempton arrested and even vowed to testify in court against him.

Instead, the police did their job by conducting a simple investigation and found Gary - not cool-headed Kempton - was the one who was in real trouble.

You simply love to see it. Don't you get a nice warm feeling in your stomach watching a dude get hit with a giant dose of karma?

How funny was it watching him ask the cops if he could just apologize once he realized how much trouble he was in? Too late, Gary!

Also, major shoutout to Pierce Kempton. Dude remained calm, relaxed and did his best to de-escalate as internet villain Gary Peacock tried his best to send the situation through the roof. I'll be the first to admit I wouldn't have handled it nearly that well. Not even close.

You touch a vehicle I'm in after I've shut the door and made it clear you need to leave, and the situation is more likely than not going to go sideways. Instead, Pierce did the right thing by just filming, and that video evidence landed Gary in some serious hot water.

Use your brains, folks. It's not that hard to figure out. If there's a disagreement, don't think you're all of a sudden a cop who can order people around. That's a great way to end up in trouble with the actual police, and that's exactly what happened here. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.