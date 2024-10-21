Baltimore Police Announce Massive Arrest In Ravens Fan Attack Case: DETAILS

Baltimore police have taken John Callis into custody on multiple charges.

The Baltimore Police Department announced Monday afternoon that Callis was arrested after turning himself in on multiple charges after allegedly attacking two Commanders fans.

He's charged with first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault after allegedly attacking Commanders fans. The first-degree aggravated assault carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and each second-degree assault charge carries up to 10 years in prison.

You can check out two photos shared by the Baltimore Police Department of Callis being taken into custody below.

Baltimore police arrest John Callis.

The hunt for Callis has been underway ever since incredibly disturbing and horrifying footage surfaced allegedly showing him attacking two Commanders fans for no reason while wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey.

One fan appeared to be brutally knocked out. The man in the video - who police believe is Callis - shouted with glee that he never loses after carrying out the savage attack.

It would appear the tables might have officially turned on Callis' "never lose" mentality following the metal bracelets being slapped on.

It also didn't take too long for Callis, who has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, to be taken into police custody.

The warrant for his arrest was announced late last week. Now, he's officially arrested and it's clear the Baltimore justice system isn't playing games, judging from the incredible severity of the charges.

This situation remains fluid and developing. Check back for more updates as we might have them here at OutKick, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.