Police Announce Major Update In Ravens Fan Attack Case

Baltimore police issued an arrest warrant for John Callis in connection with a brutal attack on Washington Commanders fans.

The internet and police have been hunting for the man wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey who brutally and savagely attacked two Washington fans Sunday. The man in the video knocked one of the men out for literally no reason at all.

Now, police have formally identified John Callis as the suspect after an investigation was sparked earlier in the week, and he's a wanted man.

Baltimore police announce arrest warrant for John Callis.

"In reference to the brutal assault that occurred on October 13, 2024, in the 1000 block of South Charles Street, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of, 24-year-old John Callis, of Baltimore. Callis was seen on video assaulting two 23-year-old males following an NFL game. John Callis is currently wanted for first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault," Baltimore police announced Thursday afternoon.

Police also released a photo of Callis so that people can be aware of what he looks like. You can see it below.

Callis was rumored for several days to be the man in the video, and police have now formally ID'd him and hit him with four very serious charges. First-degree aggravated assault carries a sentence of up to 25 years in Maryland. Second-degree assault carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

Police did not say where Callis might be at this time, but given the amount of attention on the case and the official issuing of a warrant, it likely won't be long before they find him. The other option is he could turn himself in.

This situation remains fluid.