Cops Are Hunting For Ravens Fan Who Attacked Commanders Fans

What caused a Baltimore Ravens fan to attack two Washington Commanders fans on a Baltimore street Sunday night after the two teams played at M&T Stadium?

That's the question people on social media are asking after a video showing a Lamar Jackson Ravens fan beating up two Commanders fans began to circulate on the Internet.

The incident appears to have taken place outside the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill, which is a few blocks from the football stadium.

You can hear someone off-screen yelling "Do we got a straggler?"

Meanwhile, the Baltimore fan who rag dolled the Washington fans yells, "I don't lose" while being cheered on by locals who approved of the beating.

Was there something that caused the fight or was this just an unprovoked attack on innocent fans? The local police don't know yet. They need help putting the pieces together.

"The Baltimore Police Department is aware of a social media video depicting an assault occurring near Cross Street in our Southern District," a Baltimore police spokesperson told the New York Post.

"Currently, there have been no reports or calls made to police concerning this incident. Detectives are actively investigating the video. Anyone possessing information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Southern District at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup."

Email me: joekinsey@gmail.com