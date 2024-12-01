Outrageous Body Camera Footage From Woman's Arrest Goes Viral: WATCH

An insane arrest video is going viral, and it's comically dumb.

Arrest video from Illinois goes viral.

Well, we have a new one out of Waukegan, Illinois that is so unreal and stupid you have to watch it to believe it.

The popular YouTube channel Uncovered uploaded a video a few days ago of a woman losing it on the nicest police imaginable. The arrest came shortly before Thanksgiving in 2022. The video has since blown up on YouTube over the past 48 hours.

The officers from the Waukegan Police Department couldn't have been more polite when making contact with the allegedly intoxicated woman.

The police were tipped off by a bar about the fact an allegedly drunk woman was leaving and might try to drive. What did the police do? Offer her multiple free rides home. In fact, they offered to get a female officer to her location to drive her home if that made her more comfortable.

However, everyone's patience eventually runs out, and the officers eventually decided to stop negotiating and playing games. At that point, the cuffs came out and it was off to the races.

Watch the footage below.

Like I said, it's almost hard to believe this situation was even real. The police were desperately trying to *NOT* arrest her.

They made multiple offers to take her home. Instead, she chose a different path. It's a reminder of the nonsense cops have to deal with.

I'm not the only one with the assessment. The YouTube reactions on YouTube came to pretty much the exact same conclusion:

These 2 are literally the nicest cops I’ve ever seen. Kudos to them for at least trying to help this loser.

It is rare for the police to give someone a ride home, she should have accepted the ride and thanked the police.

Imagine explaining to friends that you chose jail instead of a ride home

They offered her a ride home and instead she wanted to act like a total idiot! She is her own worst enemy 100%

"You think I’m stupid"? Yes!

Make smarter decisions, folks. It's not hard. At the same time, OutKick readers and I are enjoying the videos going viral. At least there's some positives that come from the chaos.