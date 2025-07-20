Gia Duddy Coming In Hot From The Bahamas, Carmen Electra Dominates The California Sun & Sunsets, Meat, Nature

Influencer Gia Duddy hopped on a jet ski in the Bahamas for some time on the water in her bikini.

Instagram embeds are back

It looks like the Instagram embeds issue has been resolved (fingers crossed). If you missed yesterday's Screecaps, then you missed Joe running into the embeds issue.

I can confirm that up until last night, when I started putting today's Screencaps together, that the Instagram embeds were not working. I hopped on this morning to finish it off, and they're back and hopefully are still working by the time you read this.

It's always a pain in the ass when something gets tweaked on Instagram's side and the embeds stop working. Having said that, it looks like they're working now.

Although I wanted to go ahead and mention it to give fair warning that there aren't as manu IG embeds as there typically are.

I was working with what was available and had to go the Twitter embed route, because this show must go on. We don't let an embed issue slow things down.

UFC 318 Holloway vs Poirier 3

UFC 318 was held in New Orleans on Saturday night and started out with some fireworks. The night, headlined by Louisiana native Dustin Poirier's last fight, started with six straight finishes. Five of them of the first-round variety.

Who doesn’t love a good finish in the octagon? When you have six straight to open the night, you're almost certainly setting yourself up for a finish-less main event.

That's what happened, but the finishes more than made up for Poirier taking on Max Holloway for the third time in the main event for the "BMF" belt. The fight went all five rounds with Poirier calling it a career on the losing end of a unanimous decision.

Nobody wants to go out like that, especially with the loss being his first to Holloway. But it beats getting knocked out and not being able to do the whole leave your gloves in the octagon thing, am I right?

Dustin Poirier didn’t ride off into the sunset with the BMF belt around his waist. He lost his third out of his last four and left still standing with a solid career in the books.

It's a much better ending to a career than a guy who gets flat-lined multiple times on his way out. Oh, and Lil Wayne was there for Poirier too. So he'll have that too.

Officer, she's so, so sorry

I can’t help but wonder how this would have played out in the days before bodycams. You can’t blame her for trying anyway. She was so sorry after all and willing to do anything.

Hot Propane and Homebrew Bill

- George writes:

Hello,

Please pass along to Homebrew Bill.

Please don't store propane in any enclosed space. Not only can it overheat, but if it leaks it is heavier than air and will pool inside the enclosure. Nobody wants that...

--George

SeanJo

Hey George. Thanks for reaching out and for the reminder about proper propane storage.

St. Paul sunset skylines

- Michael J writes:

Sunset skylines

From St. Paul, MN on Monday night 7/7

SeanJo

Who isn’t a fan of a nice sunset? Thanks for sending these shots in and keep them coming. There's something calming about looking at a sunset, even if it’s just through pictures.

- Rick writes:

Sean,

Not a gambling man by nature but I’d be willing to bet good money that there was not one person there that I would want to see naked.

Rick

SeanJo

You're not going to get an argument out of me on this one. Nor would I bet that there was one person bowling naked that anyone would want to see naked, but I love wild people doing wild things.

- Amber J writes:

Literally any condition that can affect the shoulder joints would make wearing a bra uncomfortable or Literally painful for a lot of women especially if they are larger chested. It literally places the weight of the chest directly on the shoulder instead of the back. EDS arthritis or shoulder injuries among others. It's literally why most funnctional sports bras are razor back to prevent the weight being directly on the shoulders.

SeanJo

Evidently I struck a nerve with this article, literally.

Shane Gillis

- Denise writes:

Shane Gillis was horrible at the ESPY’s!

It was painful to watch him flubber.

He was WOKE and not funny at all.

Poor choice for a host.

Regards,

Denise

SeanJo

I disagree. He's a funny guy.

4TH OF JULY BLOWOUT! PIGS, PIES AND MY CHINA DOLLS!

- Montana Tim writes:

Well SeanJo, it was a hell-of-a-party! It lasted over a week! The food was over the top! The little lady said we should go with BIG MEAT over holidays! So I gave her a dose of Big Meat she won’t forget soon! And don’t forget the pies! Seems folks don’t believe I make’em so I sent you some pics! Then there was my China Dolls! First time I’ve seen them in 15 years when they worked for me in Glacier N.P. They helped us celebrate! So I went forth and found me some real fine hog meat! Survival Food here in Montana! We just can’t survive without it! I decided I would proudly wear the Home Teams colors, too!

Hsiao-Wen (Wendy), holding a huckleberry pie, and Wen-ling (Eliza), holding a cherry pie!

Big Meat, mushrooms, pineapple and asparagus!

Wen-ling and her huck pie!

Then came the 4TH!

Had to do it up right!

More Hog!

Smoked up a pork prime rib! I must say, it turned out quite well! And covered in a huckleberry compote with garlic mashed, it was, well…….killer! Then came desert!

Decadent Dessert!

Yep…..a New York style cheesecake covered in a huckleberry compote! A little bit of heaven right there!

Purple Orbs Of Love!

The real star of the show! Two gallons of fresh picked hucks just waiting to step up and go big!

Remember…….Take a Girl Fishing!

Wendy’s first fish ever!

MONTANA!

It was a grand time in the High Lonesome! The China dolls had a great time and the eats kicked ass! Another party coming up soon SeanJo! I’ll send you some pics from that one too! Until then……God Speed to all! Montana Tim!

SeanJo

What a week Montana Tim. The meat, the dessert, the convening with nature, and you can’t forget about the patriotic socks.

It looks like you enjoyed yourself and that's what it's all about. Keep the content coming. The addition of the desserts has been a game-changer.

--------

That's it for Sunday. I don’t know if "vacation-gate" earlier this month got to him, but I have Joe off from Monday through Thursday this week.

I didn’t see him mention the time off (unless I missed it) in any of the recent Screencaps editions, but as far as I know and until I hear otherwise, I'm on duty the next few days.

Keep sending your meat and anything else my way. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

