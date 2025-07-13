Nudists In Pittsburgh Shined Up Their Balls For Another Successful Evening Of Naked Bowling

You haven’t lived until you've gone bowling naked. That's the sort of thing that I expect someone who attended Saturday night's "Balls Out Bowling" event in Pittsburgh to say.

For those unaware, and who missed out on the evening of "no clothes, no shame, just strikes, spares, and smiles," this is an annual event put on by a nudist group in Pittsburgh. When they say balls out, they mean balls out.

We're talking a night of carefree fun and full-frontal freedom. The Pittsburgh Area Naturalists' annual event took place at Crafton Ingram Lanes and the only clothing allowed is a pair of bowling shoes, which are required.

If women who attend the balls out event so choose, they can wear bottoms. Admission was a reasonable $30 and, in addition to bonding with others naked, the price of admission covers four hours of unlimited bowling and shoe rental.

It sounds like the "feet people" are out of luck as far as hanging out without any clothes on and hoping to catch a glimpse of some toes or something while bowling.

Taking off my clothes and bowling isn’t my kind of fun, but to each their own

Attendees were asked to, "Please bring a towel and a bag for your belongings," reports UPI. There are no photos or videos allowed during the event either.

If this sounds to you like an invitation to a swinger's bowling event, you're way off base. They're just people who like to hang out at a bowling alley naked, there's no sex allowed.

The event page made this clear. It stated, "Sexual activity is not permitted. Nudism does not equal consent and harassment will not be taken lightly. Violators will be asked to leave."

If you can’t separate taking your clothes off for a wholesome evening of bowling from the type of event designed to have sex, that's a you problem, not the problem of this nudist group.

Due to the lack of reporting about any issues, I'm going to assume it was another successful evening of "Balls Out Bowling" and fun was had by all.

Go ahead and mark your calendars for next year around this time if you're into the joys of bowling without any clothes on.