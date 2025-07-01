AT&T Lily Fans Say She Looks 'Gorgeous' Even When Hosting A Lib Instagram Interview, Moh Bility & Meat

PLUS: An Ohio Man is the genius behind the General Lee jump in Kentucky.

Which one of you is mad at me for taking a vacation where I didn't even take off a full week?

There I was Monday morning sitting through my first work Zoom in over a week when OutKick's David Hookstead announced someone emailed him to complain that I went on vacation.

I was pretty stunned.

Now, Hookstead hasn't presented an email to prove this accusation, but he might just be trying to protect his source. I get it. At OutKick, we have obligations to protect our emailers so they feel safe confiding in us.

But, in this case, I know there's someone out there who is mad, and I want that person to come forward and explain why he is mad that I took time off.

Guys, we're supposed to get like five weeks of vacation and some personal days at Fox. I've never used all of my time off. I don't even look at balances. I've never taken off every Friday and Monday in December to use up my time. Outside of a couple of weekend trips for Mrs. Screencaps' birthday in November, and the Screencaps benefit run in Kentucky last year, I've taken off very little time in the fall over the last 18 years.

I'm all ears if the person who complained to Hookstead wants to chat.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL

Car hunting in 2025

— AJ in CO makes a great point about the state of cars:

Hey Joe, welcome back! Regarding your car hunt; like 1974 all over again, we've entered an era where almost every new car is worse than the one it replaces.

Aa you can probably guess, fuel economy standards are the primary cause. In an attempt to meet mileage targets, companies have been downsizing and turbocharging engines for a while, and now hybridization is being widely thrown into the mix, as well. This usually looks good on the spec sheet - adding power and gaining MPG - but the added complexity isn't doing any favors to the long-term viability of new cars, even from famously reliable Toyota.

I grew up in a GM family and daily drive a Camaro SS 1LE (I'm a Millennial and it's a manual, btw), but when it came time to get my wife a family hauler, we went with a Kia Telluride. While GM recently ruined the "bulletproof since 1955" Small-Block V8 with EPA-friendly "displacement on demand" tech leading to the possible grenading and a recall of almost 1,000,000 of their prestige products like the Escalade and Sierra Denali and gave the new slightly smaller Traverse platform a four-banger (not to mention the unacceptable way The General, America's greatest manufacturer, now builds about half of its vehicles in other countries, including multiple Buicks made in f***'n China (way to pay back the generosity of the 2009 taxpayers, guys!)), the Tellie uses a good old-fashioned naturally aspirated V6, is proudly built in Georgia, USA, has loads of street cred with the moms at school drop-off and, most importantly, comes with the industry's best warranty.

Good luck with whatever you and the Mrs. decide, and thanks for everything you do!

Kinsey:

I have to ask how you Kia owners got over the fact that we all grew up knowing that Kia produced a huge pile of crap car that would be worthless in five years.

Has Kia really improved its product to the point where there will be resale value down the road? My mindset just hasn't gotten there yet. Yes, I see the reviews from Motortrend going back to 2020.

I'm just having a hard time believing the reviews.

— Adam in Nebraska tells me:

My wife has been driving a 2020 Ford Expedition Max for the last 6 months.

With the f150 ecoboost and ten speed transmission. It gets decent mileage for a man sized SUV, and has a ton of power.

I was in a tight spot and got this one in South Dakota, where these are in abundance. This non rust belt suv has made my wife really happy, and I love driving it too. Used with 80,000 miles was the one I got.

This thing drives like a car and the shorter version is prob even better if you don’t want a YUGE suv.

Minimal research was done, she drove a Suburban and this Expedition. We both liked this one much better. Keyboard warriors on the forums get you down. They can ruin the fun of the hunt. You have great Dad instincts, you got a solid little league lineup and bullpen, the best mowing league and merch in the world, and can spot any lousy product at Costco. Oh and the best Daily column on the internets.

Overthink it, or don’t. Good luck with the next family truckster. Quality used vehicles are in high demand so if you don’t like what you purchase you probably won’t take a hit financially.

Random thoughts heading into the 4th weekend & more ways Mayor Pete can prove he's manly after he started following UFC on social media

Here's Monday post where I wrote about Mayor Pete and his latest PR move.

— Rob in Florida has a few:

A few random thoughts on the passing 4th of July this week.

We'll be spending the day in North Georgia. The small town has a great square where they do an all-day party with vendors, sidewalk bars and fireworks at night. A truly beautiful thing. I’ve heard there may be a No Kings gathering there, I hope not. Can you freaks give us one day away from your ridiculous signs?

Mayor Pete. My goodness, how much is he paying a PR firm for the latest " No really, I’m a guy!" campaign. It tells you how disconnected that party is from regular people that you need to work that hard to prove you’re a dude. Hey pal, we never doubted that you are a guy, really we didn’t. It’s just that we don’t like you, regardless of your sexual orientation.

Tom Brady/Syd. We really need that romance, it has to happen. It doesn’t trump the rings because I think Syd is pretty easy for a guy like Tom. I think it’s a harder get for her to land Brady than it is for him to land her, Tom has rolled with some real talent. Syd is pretty good, but look at Brady’s resume, it is top-notch. We need to have the Brady/Jeter dating Goat discussion, I think it may be Jeter.

Alligator Alcatraz. I’m not sure if you have been through the Glades before, but it is some of the harshest environment out there. The place is brutal, the mosquitos alone will carry you off, never mind the anacondas taking over. I have zero problem with some housing set up there. You can save on fencing, no one is getting out of there alive if you try and cross.

Finally, a happy Fourth to the Screencaps nation. As an immigrant whose family is still in Canada, I never take for granted how awesome this country is. My flag will fly high, my beer will be cold and my heart will be full, God Bless America.

— Sticking with the Mayor Pete theme, John F. gives Pete advice on how to prove he's a manly white guy to white male voters:

Get a few tattoos

Hit the gym and put on 20 lbs of muscle.

Head for a gun range with an AR rifle.

Go to a couple of dive bars and start a couple of fights.

— Shawn from Canby, OR says:

Awesome article

As a fellow Midwesterner I suggest:

Doing ALL you suggested, but it all must be done wearing a doo-rag. Maybe even get someone to rip the sleeves off his shirt too! Solid Gold

I'm so on board

You Southern boys can rip on Ohio all you want but that was a NE Ohio crew that jumped the General Lee in Somerset, KY

— Donny D. tipped me off to the fact that Northeast Ohio Dukes was the stunt team behind that wild ass scene down in KY over the weekend:

We are back to doing wild shit!

merica!

I love this...

As an Ohio guy i think you will love this as well

Thanks for what you do

http://www.northeastohiodukes.net/

Kinsey:

I don't know how much it costs to hire Raymond Kohn, the genius behind the General Lee jump, but it sure looks like it's money well spent. If you are looking to light a fire under the ass of your small-town America city, this is how you do it.

Once again, Ohio doing Ohio things. Ohio truly is the "Heart of It All."

Let's stay on the topic of Ohio

— Guy G. in western NY just emailed while I was building this edition:

Who knew Ohio had mountains?! Spent last week in Hocking County, hiking around the parks. Well worth the trip, with a ton of sweet hikes! Pictured is the payoff to Twin Falls. We saw 6 other people there Sunday, on a perfect day to hike. Much less interesting trails we swamped on Saturday.

Spent 4 days hiking around with the wife and kids, and will do it again. What a fun surprise to find (And glad we didn’t go to Pittsburgh again, to deal with the start of furry season, and the Mets getting blown out!)

Kinsey:

Oh, I know. My Kinsey ancestors come from Hocking and Athens County. I grew up going to the Paul Bunyan Days in Nelsonville, OH with my dad and grandfather. This part of Ohio was pretty desolate until the Airbnb people realized they could buy cheap land to erect cargo container houses and charge $499 a night.

Are you an airport beer at 6 a.m. guy? This is a no-judgment zone

What is it about that airport beer? Is it more than a beer at 6 a.m.? Can you put it into words?

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY GMAIL

Wall of trees in three years

— Mike N. shows me the future of my backyard:

Saw your note about waiting for your wall of arborvitaes. We dislike fences but loves trees. This is our old corner lot house in Naperville. We (my brother and I) planted 60 of these "Thuja Giants" in 2011. They were 5’-7’ delivered from NC in a moving truck from Fast Growing Trees. $100 each so no small investment. We had total blockage up to 15’ in three years.

In Texas, we (not me this time...) had 60 clumping bamboo planted around our backyard. They went from 4' to 12' in three years. Any substantial freeze will knock the leaves off, but they grow back in a month or two.

Appreciate the stories from the Greatest Column in the Land!

It's Tour de France time!

— Mike T. in Idaho sent out this reminder:

Ok, I know it’s not everyone’s "Thing" but Saturday is the start of one of the world’s epic sporting events, The Tour de France!

21 days of epic cycling across some of the world’s most beautiful places!

The drama of the event, the crowds and the majestic sights make it must see TV for the Ts!

https://www.letour.fr/en/overall-route

Kinsey:

We've been over this before: Hate 110-pound dudes pedaling bikes up mountains all you want, but you have to respect the helicopter shots of the French Alps, especially through July when it's 110-degrees out, and you just want to sit around the house and do nothing in the air conditioning.

I find the broadcasts relaxing. I'll sit back, enjoy a couple of helicopter shots, I'll pass out in the recliner, wake up an hour later and those bike jockeys are still pedaling away. It's perfect content for July.

How we should treat rec ball kids

— Eric P. read about how I wanted my boys to end the regular season with a win after getting destroyed while I was on vacation:

Those that believe rec ball teams should be treated with kid gloves are completely wrong. I coached baseball and basketball when my son was younger and I would send a letter out every year to the parents. I said I will more than likely yell at you kid, I will push him to be the best of his ability and I may even swear from time to time; But I will treat him like my own son in every way. The response was that the community center where I coached called me and asked if there were open spots on our team, because even though they had 4 other teams, 20 parents called and asked if they could have their kid play for me. It was the best validation I ever had that I was doing it the right way.



When coaching little league, I also never went to the tryouts and didn’t care about the talent level at the draft. I would pick my son’s friends regardless of ability and taught them how to win and have fun. Even with picking a couple of Irish kids who never played because I liked their names; and a kid because he was so short, I thought we’d start every game with a lead off walk, we made it to 3 championship games. It didn't hurt that one of the kids is now playing in the Carolina league for the Brewers..



The more fun they have the better they will do.

######################

And with that, we are ready to roll on this first day of July. Yes, there's another vacation on the horizon, so the haters will just have to deal with it.

It's that time of year when we have to buckle down and really enjoy summer. Tonight, I'm firing up the grill. I'll have the Reds-Red Sox on TV. The kids will be running around. It's summer. We have to embrace all that it provides to us. Go enjoy it.

And never forget how fortunate we are to live in a country where we can jump a General Lee right though the middle of town.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail

