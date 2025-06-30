The Internet Roasts Mayor Pete Over His Latest Social Media Move To Prove He's Manly

PLUS: Six other ways Mayor Pete can prove he's a manly white guy to win over voters

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is now just a Morgan Wallen concert t-shirt & a Coors Light hat away from completing the total transformation into being a relatable masculine white guy after his latest stunt.

Just a month after revealing a new stubble beard look, Internet observers noticed that Pete is now following the UFC on social media, which some believe is a ploy to make him relatable to white guys in Middle America.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

Are we about to get a Mayor Pete appearance at UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 in New Orleans? Would Dana White extend an olive branch?

Hammer Mayor Pete all you like, but you can't dog the guy for at least trying to win over the white guys. While Tim Walz was blowing kisses at the Minneapolis Gay Pride Parade, Mayor Pete dumped out his balls and appeared on the Andrew Schulz Flagrant podcast back in the spring where he handled questions about whether he's a "gold star gay" or a "platinum gay" — a gay who was born through a C-section.

It turns out straight Tim Walz might be gayer than the the gay guy who took off like two months of maternity leave.

And Mayor Pete hasn't even bragged publicly, that I know of, that he's also completed an Ironman race. Wait until white men see this resume he's building. The Dems will have to beat white men off with a stick to keep them from fighting each other to get into the voting booth.

Other ways Mayor Pete can prove he's a manly white guy:

Buy a Chevy Silverado 2500 extended cab

Buy a Harley

Ride it to Sturgis

Join a demolition derby at a county fair

Get a part-time job as a snowplow driver in northern Michigan where he's living these days

Rebuild a classic Detroit-muscle car in his garage & document it on a YouTube channel

Any other ideas? EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

America Reacts To Mayor Pete Following The UFC In What Looks Like An Attempt to Seem Manly