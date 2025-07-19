Winnie Cooper Goes Country For New Romantic Movie, Phillies Lean Into Coldplay Drama & Firefighter Rain Delay

Plus: You have to see the Eagles Super Bowl ring wings

Hey Joe, where are the Instagram embeds?

Guys, it's a Saturday morning, the IG embeds weren't working for me when I started trying to build out the IG model section of this post and I don't have time to contact the developers. I have a post that needs to be posted.

I have readers that demand their Screencaps BEFORE 9 a.m. ET on Saturday mornings.

In other words, you have to chalk this one up to a technology hiccup and move on.

How'd I spent my Friday night after work?

For part of it, I got sucked into the vortex that is Wavy Boat videos on Facebook. Yes, I've featured Wavy Boat videos from the Haulover Inlet in Miami for years, but I got away from them about a year ago.

Welp, now I'M BACK.

PLUS: I watched MY Reds go into Citi Field and dominate the Mets and get into a 3rd place tie with the Cardinals.

Guys, I'm starting to get the feeling this team is going to be in the mix at least until the first week of the NFL preseason schedule. This IS HUGE.

Speaking of boating, are any of you guys anti-wakesurfing because it's tearing up your lakes and spilling wine and milkshakes on your pontoons?

If you want to complain about your dock getting rocked and your boat blasting into the dock, then I can hear your complaints. But, if your defense is that the wakesurfing is spilling your wine and milkshakes, I cannot take your complaints seriously.

Moving along, quickly, I have to get this post posted

— Tom in Menomonee Falls, WI reminds us that Halloween is just around the corner:

Allow me to be the first to announce the opening of a Spirit store for Halloween 2025. This one is in a Joann Fabric store that closed at the end of May. Since they closed over 800 stores this spring, I suspect Spirit may be opening in more and better locations than previous years!

Kinsey:

To be fair, the sign does say "Opening Soon," but they did show off the sign earlier than normal. Does Spirit typically open in August?

Someone is listening to Yacht Rock this weekend

— And it's Brad S. who is sailing away:

Sailing the Southern Caribbean with sunny skies and beautiful azure seas.

It’s a birthday Cruz, and I’m enjoying every minute of it!

I have to show you guys what my buddy Diesel is eating this morning

We have a golf outing this afternoon and my boy is eating one of the most-balanced pre-golf meals I've ever seen.

Why's he eating on the floor?

I think it's because his granddaughter is over and she's crawling around. Diesel has a kitchen table.

Or he's stretching for this big outing.

Guys, remember, we are rooting for Katherine in Big Brother because she has a Screencaps connection

— Screencaps reader Dawgs Fan Sam has a niece competing:

And here is your unasked, unwanted Big Brother update....



Week 1 completed. Katherine and a couple other contestants laid low as the alpha personalities played (too) hard. She'll need to engage a bit more to appear being active in the game but not a threat. Join a soft alliance but not lead it. Keep observing.



This cast has a lot of super fans and one returning champion. They have gone full "Leeroy Jenkins" - made alliances and back stabbed each other at a dizzying pace. Best play for now is let them take each other out.

What is your sock routine?

— Paul T. says:

Good morning Joe my 2 cents worth, I am a sock shoe then sock shoe man…there was a scene in All in the Family from about 50yrs ago when Archie and Meathead if I remember right Meathead was sock shoe…not proud that me and Meathead have something in common…have a great weekend!

Physiological needs

— Alex in NC emails:

This is more self-inflicted but I used to go backpacking in Colorado with some guys and there was nothing better than coming off 4 days on the trail and hitting the local Mexican spot in a little mountain town. Something about Mexican food at elevation just hits different.

Kirk B. in Duluth is on a roll this week

First, he spotted the prison bus with a tiny house connected to it and now he spotted this gem:

######################

That is it for this Saturday. I have to get stretched out and get my own balanced breakfast for this golf outing. We're thinking -22 will win it so we have to get our asses in gear.

Let's go out there and dominate the golf outings and the patio life. It's summer. Act like it!

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :