Am I The A**hole For Wanting To Walk Around My House Without A Bra?

Can't a woman walk around her own home without a bra on in peace anymore?

Imagine for a second you find yourself asking, am I the asshole for wanting to walk around my house without a bra? How does that even come up? What does it mean?

Well, if life was packaged into nice neat boxes, then the chances of running into such a scenario and asking yourself such a question would likely be nearly nonexistent.

But that's not how life works. It gets messy sometimes, and you could find yourself being asked to wear a bra in your own house despite a medical reason for not doing so - more on that in a minute.

A 31-year-old woman's path in life has led her directly to such a situation. One that on paper sounds absolutely absurd. Of course, you should be able to walk around your own house bra-less if you'd like.

Let's check the game film to confirm our hunch that she's not the asshole before we proceed. The woman explained on Reddit that she lives with her fiancé, her two kids, and her mother-in-law.

Right out of the gate, things start to get messy. They live with her mother-in-law and that can’t be an easy situation. To make matters worse, her unemployed 26-year-old brother-in-law moved in too.

"Recently my brother in law (26 m) moved in, he lost his apartment and mil told him he could stay with us without consulting my fiancé and I," she wrote.

"Fast forward 4 months I’m constantly made uncomfortable by his childish fits he throws when not getting his way."

Sadly, she ends up ultimately not doing herself any favors by passing judgment of her own

Now we've got some ingredients for walking around without a bra on to become complicated. One of those fits must be about her lack of a bra in his presence.

Whether he has an issue with it or it's the mother-in-law who does is neither here nor there, because it's now been brought up.

Over the weekend, she was told by her mother-in-law that her not wearing a bra around the house "makes her baby boy feel uncomfortable."

"The reason for not wearing a bra at home is due to medical conditions. Wearing a bra causes my joints to shift wrong causing pain so when I’m home I don’t wear one to avoid pain," she explained.

"Am I the ass hole for telling her my comfort is more important to me and my health than her dick of a son?"

I have to be honest, I've never heard of a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a bra around your house. That sounds a little "they're not comfortable, and I don’t like wearing them" to me, but I'm not a doctor.

I also find it hard to believe that the brother-in-law finds a problem with the no-bra situation, but that's the mother-in-law's story.

She went on to add that the mother-in-law actually bought the house with her and her fiancé. And that they've now given the brother-in-law six months to move out.

It's difficult not to side with her up to this point. I know mom is an owner of the home, but I've rarely seen anyone hurt by someone walking around without a bra. Our bra-less hero should have quit while she was ahead.

She couldn’t help herself and turned me against her with this. I know it doesn’t have anything to do with the focus of this important investigation, but I admit it has me calling her the asshole.

She wrote at the end of her second update (red flag), "All bil does is sit in the basement streaming twitch and playing video games. No job and when he had one he quit cause ‘he wasn’t getting the manager position’ (he was at said job for 3 months.)"

The brother-in-law has dreams too. You dream of walking around your home with your girls free of being held back by a bra.

He dreams of a world where streaming Twitch and playing video games all day lands him a manager position. His bra "society" won't allow that and is holding him back. You think she would understand his struggle more than she does.