Hero Fights Off Rioters, Saves American Flag From Burning In 'Peaceful' Anti-ICE Protest

These 'protests' always seem to turn violent, don't they?

Those pesky "peaceful protests" out west have gotten out of control … AGAIN! Weird. Shocking, really. The Dems keep promising us that there's nothing to see here, but I don't know … I'm just having a hard time believing it.

The good news? This one did NOT happen in crime-riddled Los Angeles. It appears the agitators have migrated north, this time hitting up Seattle in protest of all the ICE raids.

Unfortunately, these "protests" have gone pretty much exactly how they went in LA. And by that, I mean businesses being looted, cars being set on fire, and American flags being destroyed.

Luckily, though, one hero wasn't putting up with that last one. Not on his watch.

Take a look as he makes a one-handed catch like primetime Randy Moss, and saves Old Glory from a disgusting fate:

These peaceful protests don't seem very peaceful to me

YES! USA! USA! USA!

Someone get this dude a beer, STAT. He should never buy a single beer in this country again. Legend.

Look, these "peaceful protests" are just so ridiculous. Frankly, I don't know what's worse – the riots themselves, or the fact that all the Dems continue to tell us that they aren't "riots" at all.

They are riots, dummies. Don't you dare try to put lipstick on a pig here. Ain't gonna work. We all lived through 2020. We're not dumb. We're not stupid. We have eyes. We can see exactly what's going on, and exactly who's doing it.

You wanna know how out ot touch the left is here? Take a look at Crooked Hillary's latest:

They really think we're all idiots, don't they? It's amazing. There is nothing peaceful about anything that's been going on over the past week. Nothing. It's disgusting. It's inhumane. It's pathetic.

Frankly, it's embarrassing for this country. It's all just so embarrassing.

And yet the Libs still want to push this narrative that this is all Trump's fault? That he's the one looting buildings and burning cars? Come on. Spare us, please.

Thank God for heroes like this dude who still have a backbone and refuse to bend the knee to these lunatics. Don't ever bend the knee. Keep pushing back. Don't give them an inch.

Wait until they try coming to a red state, by the way. We'll make this crap look like a tea party. It'll be over before it ever begins.

I doubt they will, though, because we're run by adults.

Oh well.

PS: let's check in on how this scumbag's day ended: